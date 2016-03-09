A modern Mexican dream turned into reality

In homify you often read about residential projects from across the globe. From Tokyo to Trujillo, these houses come seeped in the traditions of the land, structurally and otherwise. Even when contemporary design ideals have made our houses more global than ever, there are still elements of local culture that make each of these a unique structure in itself. In such articles as The Magnificent House with a Symphony of Colours and Steeped in Colours of Mexico you have seen the very best of modern Mexican architecture.

Today, we will see another facet of Mexican design that while remaining faithful to the landscape of Yucatan boasts of a very international outlook. It is planned by P11 Arquitectos in a newly developed part of the Mexican city of Mérida. In just over a decade’s time P11 Arquitectos has firmly established itself as a trustworthy name in the business. It is masterminded by a group of passionate young designers. Whether their designs live up to their promises is something you will shortly be able to judge for yourself.