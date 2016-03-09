A modern Mexican dream turned into reality

In homify you often read about residential projects from across the globe. From Tokyo to Trujillo, these houses come seeped in the traditions of the land, structurally and otherwise. Even when contemporary design ideals have made our houses more global than ever, there are still elements of local culture that make each of these a unique structure in itself. In such articles as The Magnificent House with a Symphony of Colours and Steeped in Colours of Mexico you have seen the very best of modern Mexican architecture.
Today, we will see another facet of Mexican design that while remaining faithful to the landscape of Yucatan boasts of a very international outlook. It is planned by P11 Arquitectos in a newly developed part of the Mexican city of Mérida. In just over a decade’s time P11 Arquitectos has firmly established itself as a trustworthy name in the business. It is masterminded by a group of passionate young designers. Whether their designs live up to their promises is something you will shortly be able to judge for yourself.
Casa O44 occupies a reasonably sized plot in suburban Mérida. It is encompassed by the surviving greenery of the Yucatan landscape. The building itself is so planned, that one can cherish the beautiful scenery from almost every corner of the house. It makes extensive use of large windows and open terraces so that the occupants can really engage in an unceasing dialogue with nature. The building is one storey high and has provisions for future extensions.
To enter the house, you need to walk over a broad rampart surrounded by numerous tropical shrubs, orchids and cacti. There could not be a more delightful way of welcoming the guests to the house. A faux wall gives due privacy to the interior of the house. You are ushered in through a pivot door made of high quality wood.
It is one of the hallmarks of the building that instead of traditional walls, it uses wooden partitions and sliding doors to separate the house in various parts according to the needs of the family that is going to occupy it. You enter the living room through one such sliding door. This rather oblong area is decorated with a grey tone sofa, upholstered chairs, wooden coffee table and cabinet. Use of wood brings warmth in a space dominated by shiny white tiled floor and similarly milky colour scheme. As evening sets in, wall mounted spotlights brighten up the space.
Compared to the living room, kitchen is more dramatic in its choice of colours. The stark contrast between white floor, walls and ceiling are offset with the dark brown counter, storage units and table. Wooden doors induce an element of geniality in the atmosphere. A variation of texture also helps in creating a comfortable, spacious and stylish kitchen.
Two of the walls in the dining room have been substituted with glass windows. This has a powerful impact on the entire room. A sumptuous view of the surrounding can be enjoyed from here throughout the day. Thanks to the generosity of the natural light, the already spacious area looks even roomier. A couple of chandeliers serve a decorative presence. A large glass top dining top table surrounded by several chairs occupies the centre of the room. Apart from tastefully crafted cabinets and storage units, the dining parlour is also decked up with a handful of art objects.
Interior garden is a prominent feature of Casa O44. It is seen in this bathroom too. Skylight installations covered by a trellis showers natural light in the area. It is decked up with fashionable accessories, large mirror and contemporary vanity unit. Beyond this it is quite minimal in its décor.
Casa O44 has one of the most lavishly decorated terrace. It acts as another lounge cum dining area. Stylish wicker furniture augments the beauty of this area. Chairs and sofa are cosily cushioned to enjoy a long evening in company of the near and dear ones. Seated in a place like this it is easy to forget the count of time, for this house truly resides in the threshold of modern Mérida which is still found nurturing many of its precious traditions dating back to hundreds of years.