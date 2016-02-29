7 small changes that will completely transform your home

We live in a busy and often frantic society; our cities are frenetic melting pots of energy and life, ensuring constant movement and action. Because of this, we tend to develop hectic schedules and routines to keep our life organised and efficient. Routine is something almost all of us are familiar with, providing a way to keep our day to day activities coordinated and productive. However routine has its downsides, as we tend to fall into a regulated schedule, we often neglect other areas of our life, and home décor is one of them. Today on homify we are going to take a look at some small changes that can have a big impact.
Minimal alterations in the home can make a huge difference to the overall appearance and aesthetic of your dwelling. But what can you do to fix a tired or shabby ambience? Easy and simple solutions such as adding art, changing bed linen, or incorporating plants can all have a huge impact and drastically change the vibe and aura of your interior. If you'd like to learn more, we have collated seven fabulous and easy ideas that will revamp and refresh your residence. Read on for our 7 small changes that will completely transform your house!
One of the easiest ways to give your dwelling a new ambience and aura is to install some art. Art exudes culture, sophistication, and makes a huge difference to the overall feeling within a space. If you have vacant walls, this is the place to start.
Visit your local gallery to peruse some artwork, or take a trip to some antique or vintage stores to track down a piece for your home. Alternatively, you may want to consider having some of your own photographs printed, framed and hung upon the walls. This will give your home an individual touch that is sure to look fabulous.
Bed linen is often seen as a perfunctory home item that receives far less consideration than it should. Other than the office or our place or work, our bedrooms are places in which we spend a large part of our day. If you want to wake up feeling refreshed and invigorated you need your bedroom to look superb and feel even better.
Bed sheets are a large part of the overall aesthetic and ambience within a sleeping space, and shabby sheets often equal an undesirable and dull room. Spruce up your area of rest with new sheets and you (and your home) will reap the benefits.
Kitchens come in all different shapes and sizes; from rustic country style spaces to ultra-modern cooking zones, there exists a multitude of interesting designs. This small change is something that suits every kitchen, from contemporary to shabby-chic, it will create life and energy within your space. Hanging pots and pans is a great way to bring a little character to your kitchen, and provides an eye-catching focal point.
These days we tend to want to create spaces that are minimal. The ultimate contemporary kitchen comes with fitting-free joinery and a recessive aesthetic. However, hanging pots and pans can work wonderfully juxtaposed against the formality of a modern cooking space. In the example above we see a fabulous kitchen that effortlessly blends contemporary design with a sleek area to hang all manner of kitchen accoutrements. The simple rail is easily installed and imparts an extra element that looks unique and original within the room.
There is nothing quite as effective for completely changing your interior as moving around the furniture. A simple shift in the layout of your room can totally alter the feeling and vibe within a space, injecting new life and a refreshed aesthetic, without the need to add or remove anything.
Before you start lugging the heavy furniture into different positions within your space it is best to plan ahead. Grab a sketch book and draw a rough floorplan of your room, taking note of the doors and windows. Ensure you keep in mind items that cannot be moved such as wall mounted televisions, and draw a new layout for your space. Once you are happy with your new design it's time to move that furniture! Engage the help of a friend, partner, husband or wife to ensure you move everything without difficulty.
Plants provide life, energy and a renewed aesthetic in almost all dwellings. If you are looking to totally transform your home with minimal energy and input, then plants should definitely be considered within your interior. Here we see a gorgeous room that contains a pair of hanging ferns. The green foliage works beautifully against the industrial vibe in the space, and contrasts the dull grey palette.
One fabulous item within a room can create an attention-grabbing feature and hugely enhance a space. If you want to give your room a facelift without actually changing anything, why not add something? By purchasing one truly eye-catching item you are guaranteed to impart a refreshed aesthetic and wonderful newness into your space. This room has gorgeously added a hanging egg chair to its décor, and the result is a beautiful room with an impressive feature.
If you are unsure what to add, or what might be missing, the best way is to chat to an expert. Call up a professional interior designer or decorator for some handy hints and a few ideas to get you started.
Finally we are taking a look at DIY décor. Whether you have attempted a DIY project in the past, or if you are simply a beginner there is surely something to suit all skill levels. You may want to sew some new pillow cases from fabric bought at the local artist market, or maybe have some images printed onto canvas and hung on the walls. You could even attempt to revamp a tired piece of furniture, or repaint a wall. If you are considering a do-it-yourself project then ensure you plan correctly and consider your colour scheme, style and aesthetic before you begin.
We hope we've provided you a few handy hints and decorating tips. If you would like to continue reading, check out: Innovative home-storage solutions