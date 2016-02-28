Using colour: the different effects of tones and hues

The way you decorate and design your home's colour scheme can have an enormous impact on the overall ambience and atmosphere of the particular domestic space. Colour psychology has been well-documented within the realm of interior design, and can help inform choices when it comes to picking furniture, as well as general colour palettes. The ethos and attitude associated with each hue can impart various moods within an internal space, and can often be extremely helpful when attempting to impart a certain air, or desired emotion. Moreover, within each colour there are also many different sub categories of tones and shades, each with their own psychological effects and impressions.

So how can you utilise different colours to enhance your property and its rooms? We here at homify have does the hard work for your and are going to take a look at some of the main colours that are employed within dwellings, and discuss some of their associated advantages and disadvantages. If you would like some assistance in choosing a new hue for your bedroom, or perhaps some dining room furniture, then look no further than today's Ideabook. Read on for creative and colourful inspiration!