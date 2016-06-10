The best interior plants for your apartment

Is your dwelling missing a sense of life or vibrancy? Perhaps it is lacklustre or dull? If any of these statements are true, then you may want to consider imparting a little greenery into your house or apartment. But what sort of plant is suitable for indoor life? Today on homify we are taking a look at several varieties that thrive when kept indoors. Whether you have a dull and dreary apartment with little natural light, or a well-illuminated abode, there is a plant to suit your space.

When we think of indoor plants we inevitably imagine the typical run-of-the-mill fern or evergreen, but surprisingly, there is so much more! Lucky bamboo, orchids, and succulents are a popular choice, and provide a sense of vivacity within your home. Not simply a good looking ornament, plants purify the air, are environmentally friendly, and help create a serene and restful interior. If your home feels as though it needs some fantastic frondescent features, then take a peek below for some inspiration and ideas.