The best interior plants for your apartment

Is your dwelling missing a sense of life or vibrancy? Perhaps it is lacklustre or dull? If any of these statements are true, then you may want to consider imparting a little greenery into your house or apartment. But what sort of plant is suitable for indoor life? Today on homify we are taking a look at several varieties that thrive when kept indoors. Whether you have a dull and dreary apartment with little natural light, or a well-illuminated abode, there is a plant to suit your space.
When we think of indoor plants we inevitably imagine the typical run-of-the-mill fern or evergreen, but surprisingly, there is so much more! Lucky bamboo, orchids, and succulents are a popular choice, and provide a sense of vivacity within your home. Not simply a good looking ornament, plants purify the air, are environmentally friendly, and help create a serene and restful interior. If your home feels as though it needs some fantastic frondescent features, then take a peek below for some inspiration and ideas.
Happy Plants, also known as Dracaena Fragrans are perfect indoor plants due to their gorgeous evergreen leaves and low maintenance requirements. These plants are native to tropical Africa and will thrive in the lush Singaporean climate. Available in many different colours, shapes, and forms, Happy Plants will offer your interior a sleek sense of nature without crowding the room.
This variety does extremely well in pots, and requires average watering (misting is perfect). Ideal for those who are not at home for long lengths of time, this plant will remain fairly self sufficient if seasonally watered and fertilised. As an added benefit, this plant also works brilliantly in purifying the air, removing pollutants.
Succulents are often a go-to indoor plant for those who want to inject a little life into their interior living spaces. Easy to look after, and lusciously exciting, succulents are also practically unable to be destroyed. If you find yourself lacking a green thumb, or your last attempt at indoor plants was a complete failure, give yourself another shot with succulents. These wonderful plants are also easy to keep in a range of different pots and planters, with a variety of sizes and shapes available.
Succulents will require a water approximately once every two-three months, and should be in a position that receives bright light.
Orchid are truly one of the most beautiful indoor flowers you can grow and keep. Available in a wide range of colours and formations, these delicate beauties can transform an indoor space with ease. Unfortunately these flowers are slightly more work than the other plants we have looked at today, and need careful attention to thrive.
Orchids need very bright light for approximately 6-8 hours a day. The temperature of your indoor space will also play a part in the success of your orchid, and you should additionally ensure a humid space rather than a dry one. Watering is slighting different also. You should place the pot in a bowl of water for 10-15 minutes, then remove it to dry. The frequency of water required will be determined by the type of orchid, and other environmental factors. Chat to a professional to get some advice if you are unsure.
Chinese Evergreens are wonderfully lush indoor plants that thrive in areas of bright light, and require only moderate watering. These plants will generally last for years with only adequate care, and are perfect for those who are a little out of their depth when caring for plants.
These plants are also excellent as indoor air purifiers and can effortlessly enhance the overall ambience in your home.
Lucky bamboos are one of the easiest plants to care for. Ideal as an indoor plant, these cute miniature specimens should be kept away from direct sunlight, and have at least one inch of water touching the roots of the plant. These two rules will ensure your house remains filled with the pleasant green bamboo shoots. If you want to go that extra mile and ensure your lucky bamboo is extremely well cared for, your should feed your plant with a specialised food or fertiliser that can be purchased from your local nursery. Moreover, if you live in an area with chlorinated water, choose bottled or filtered water to top up your bamboo.
If succulents are one of the easiest plants to care for, then cacti are even easier! Indestructible, durable, and able to survive the desert, cacti make incredible indoor plants.
If you are considering a cactus for your home, take a trip to your local shop or nursery to check out the different varieties and colours on offer. These wonderful plants require virtually no water, which is perfect for those who travel frequently. Place your cactus in front of a window to ensure it receives enough sunlight, and watch your spiky friend thrive.
Another popular indoor plant is the fern. The term fern is a wide-reaching label for many different varieties of green leafy plant. Available in numerous colours, textures and tones, ferns have often been disregarded as boring or dull. More magical than mundane, a fern can totally transform the interior of your home, and impart a serious sense of serenity. Naturally air purifiers, ferns work beautifully in the corner of a living area or dining room, brightening and enlivening the space. Water regularly, and chat to a professional about feeding with fertiliser.
Ficus is another popular plant for inside the home, and looks fabulous in any room of a dwelling. As they can grow quite tall, they look especially wonderful in a hallway or expansive space.
Lastly, we are going to chat briefly about considering the placement within your home. Adding plants can be a daunting experience for some, as they can easily clutter a room, and appear messy. If you are unsure of where to keep your newly purchased plants, you may want to consider chatting to a professional who will advise where to situate your greenery, to ensure you maximise its potential.
We hope this Ideabook inspired you to create a stylishly green indoor space! If you would like to continue reading, check out how to decorate your garden with the right plants.