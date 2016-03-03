Handy tips to store your spices

These days our food features flavours from all over the globe; from Malaysia to India, Brazil to Morocco, we often find our kitchens replete with a host of exotic spices. However, spice storage is the final frontier when it comes to organising a kitchen. Spices are left in their bags, small jars, and too often are left to expire without being thrown away. Auditing your spices is essential to ensure you get the most out of their flavour when cooking. When it comes to storage there are plenty of options. Magnetic containers, Mason jars, and even the traditional masala dabba are perfect and easy to implement options.

Today on homify we are going to take a look at some fabulous spice tidying ideas and the benefits of each individual option. Whether you have a few simple spices or a full-blown collection there’s sure to be a solution to your storage woes. Read on for some kitchen organisation, as well as stylish spice storage inspiration.