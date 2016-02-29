6 speed cleaning tips for your party or event

So you've organised a party and it starts in less than 24 hours. Thanks to an overloaded schedule and a busy week at the office you have left the cleaning of your apartment to the very last minute. With friends arriving in just a short time, you are going to want to refresh your home in the fastest time possible. Unfortunately this is an all too common scenario for many people, but it doesn't have to spell the end of your entertaining!
If you need some quick and helpful pointers to get you started we are here to assist. Below we have collated 6 speed cleaning tips to transform your home from chaotic to clean in a seriously short amount of time. First things first; you need to think about what is important. In order to prepare your residence you must focus on the significant elements within your abode, while prioritising the less essential tasks to the bottom of your preparation and cleaning itinerary. For example, cleaning table surfaces is essential, but vacuuming the entire house is not. You may want to put all of your dirty dishes in the dishwasher, but you probably don’t need to dust the curtains. Read on for some great tips, helpful hints, and to ensure your home is ready and clean for a fabulously fun event or party.
The most important task you need to attend to before hosting guests is to ensure everything has been put in its right place. This means collecting books on tables and returning them to their bookshelf, clothes on the floor need to go in the wardrobe or laundry bin, and any DVDs sitting around need to be put in their case and tucked away in a drawer.
Once everything is put where it needs to be you can focus on making sure your accessories are in order. Throw cushions and rugs should be neatly placed on sofas or shelves, and dining chairs should be realigned underneath their table. Finally, grab some room spray, linen spray, or other fragrance and mist onto furniture and in the corners of the room. This will produce a clean and fresh smell for the space and provide the illusion of a far cleaner room.
You cannot underestimate the benefits of a good sweep or vacuum. Now, you don't have enough time to clean every nook and cranny so focus your attention on the main areas that people will be visiting. Get into corners and remove all dust and cobwebs, this will ensure the floor is clean if your guests take their shoes off inside.
Leave your carpet and rugs until last, as these are less of a problem than hard floors and if you run out of time can be left without a vacuum.
No matter the event it is highly likely that your guests will visit your kitchen and bathroom, so it is important to ensure these spaces look clean and tidy. Starting with the kitchen you should wipe all surfaces, including the appliances. This will really add a sense of completeness to the room, and look spectacularly clean considering your time constraints. Additionally, ensure you polish your sink and the associated fittings. The sink is something everyone notices, and is an area that is quick to clean and will have a big impact. Put away any accessories that are unnecessary, and fill the dishwasher with dirty crockery.
For the bathroom, you will need to work a little harder. This is a room that your guests will undoubtedly enter, and needs to look and smell clean. Light a candle within the space to prevent unpleasant odours and employ a softer light if possible. Hang a fresh hand towel for your guests, and wipe down the sink. If your toilet is in a bad state, take the time to add toilet cleaner and give it a scrub, the extra effort will pay off in the long run! Close your shower curtain or shower door if possible, and open a window to let in a little breeze.
Depending where in your home you are hosting your gathering it is always a good idea to grab the cleaning spray, a cloth, and wipe prominent surfaces. If you have a large open plan living room including your kitchen, this will mean wiping kitchen benches, the island, and any shiny appliances.
Anything that your guests will see should be given a quick wipe to ensure the home looks cleaner and neater. Side tables are an oft-neglected piece of furniture that commonly collects dust. A quick wipe can create the illusion of a neat and tidy dwelling. Additionally, check any light fittings that may have attracted muck and grime. Light fittings tend to be left until the very last minute to be cleaned, but a simple dust can make them look far nicer.
The main room that you will host your event requires the most attention. As this is the primary space you and your guests will be spending the majority of their time it is prudent to look at the lighting you have available. Mood lighting is essential to create a warm and welcoming ambience, and can help draw attention away from undesirable corners or nooks.
If you are hosting your event or gathering outside consider candles during the night and umbrellas during the day. If you event is during daytime, you should work with the light you have available to ensure your space feels clean and neat. Shadows can create interest, and the use of large umbrellas will help guests feel comfortable in the sunlight. If your party is during the evening you will have a slightly easier task as it is far simpler to hide dirt and grime. First things first, turn off the ceiling lights. These lights are too bright and will ruin the mood, not to mention show the messy corners of your room. Light some candles, and pull out your Christmas lights to hang around window and door frames. These softer lights will hide stains, marks, and dirty walls, while also imparting a comfortable ambience.
With the benefit of hindsight, you can now reflect and plan ahead for your next shindig or soirée. A big clean is usually sufficient a week before your event and this will include washing windows, moving furniture, mopping floors, dusting all surfaces, vacuuming furniture, washing your shower curtain, and scrubbing appliances. In addition, you might want to consider decluttering and refreshing your interior to remove unnecessary junk and household miscellany.
Once you have cleaned your home thoroughly, next time you will have a short-list of things to accomplish, and more time to relax with a welcome glass of wine while you wait for your friends and guests to arrive. If you find you are still unsure how to achieve a stylishly clean and sophisticated home, you may want to consider redecorating. Chatting to a professional can help impart new ideas and help you achieve the home of your dreams
We hope that provided you with some handy solutions to get your home party-ready in no time! If you would like to keep reading, check out: Best cleaning techniques for the 9 most common floors