From a geological point of view, we say that marble is a metamorphic rock, formed from limestone under high pressures and temperatures over an extremely long period of time. Its main component is calcium carbonate, yet it contains impurities that give a specific colour and specific characteristics; making it a wonderful material for using in design.
It’s precisely because of its features and its beauty that this material has been the chosen material for architecture and sculpture from way back to the Roman and Greek civilizations. Even today, we don’t build our houses from marble, this material remains on our walls and our floors and gives our homes that touch of elegance and distinction that natural stone can offer.
Gates, furniture and coatings: applications for this material are endless and if you don’t believe this, look at this fireplace. Built in marble, this piece looks like an extension of the wall itself; taking even its curved shape on!