From a geological point of view, we say that marble is a metamorphic rock, formed from limestone under high pressures and temperatures over an extremely long period of time. Its main component is calcium carbonate, yet it contains impurities that give a specific colour and specific characteristics; making it a wonderful material for using in design.

It’s precisely because of its features and its beauty that this material has been the chosen material for architecture and sculpture from way back to the Roman and Greek civilizations. Even today, we don’t build our houses from marble, this material remains on our walls and our floors and gives our homes that touch of elegance and distinction that natural stone can offer.