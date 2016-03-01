Six Fresh Trends For a Bathroom In Vogue

Your personal cocoon which shields you from the rest of the world for a precious while every day – a time when you rejuvenate and reset your senses to meet a new day or get over with one gone by. That’s your bathroom. A bathroom is a space that should ideally be doused in amenities that make your time there convenient and comfortable; as well as a strong dose of luxury. With travel and information becoming more and more accessible, we are now well exposed to state of the art fittings and luxuries and very often, many of us ask, ‘how can I design my bathroom in a modern way?’

A modern bathroom design is not just a luxury – it is an essential necessity that can act as a mood lifter every morning while we prepare for new challenges, and every evening when we turn back inwards, weary from meeting that same world of challenges. What kind of challenges would we be able to meet if we cannot find solace within our personal spaces; if we are busy being challenged by obsolete fittings and fixtures that are a challenge to use?

Read on to find out six ways to bring out the best in this space – with the six latest trends for a modern bathroom design.