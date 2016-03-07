Is your home family-friendly? Here are some easy ways to achieve that

You may be readying yourself to usher in a baby, or you may already be parents to a brood at various stages of ‘growing up’. Or you may have your parents living with you. Whatever the case may be, a family home is one that accommodates many things – growing pains, swinging moods, afternoons spent playing dress up or crafting, pets or visitors galore! Your home then becomes an extension of memories in the making, for you and your family. So the question really is: how can you plan a family friendly home?

A family home has to be built in a way that accommodates all the family members even as it intuitively provides solace and succour to each one of them. The first thing to remember when you are planning a family friendly home is the fact that each human being, each family member is unique. Therefore, their needs and demands are unique as well. You may have a child who likes to spend time reading by the fireplace, or you may have a handful of kids who look for outdoor fun and frolic. You may have elders who like to sit by large bay windows, going through old photo albums, or you may have lots of visitors who keep you busy in the kitchen.

Read on to learn more on how to make your space a family friendly one.