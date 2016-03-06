Want to attract wildlife in your green patch: Here is how

The chirping of blue bells, the singing of Maynas, the cooing of robins and the pitter patter of hanging racoons and scampering squirrels. That’s the joy of having some wildlife in your garden. A garden is a place filled with many delights – from blossoming flowers and shrubs that change their colours with the changing seasons; from summer fun spent in hours of seemingly endless sunlight to a walk in the lush greenery to give your senses a recharge – there is nothing quite like having your own slice of green heaven. So if you are lucky enough to have a garden on your property, you might have asked yourself several times, “how can I attract wildlife into my garden?”
Some wildlife in the garden adds to its overall charm. Children like to follow the sounds coming from places that seem hidden in the nooks and corners of your garden, and they become one with nature in their pursuit of the same. Adults too are known to find it therapeutic to listen to and watch the tiny creatures and winged fellows as they come and go, and live their lives in your garden. Garden wildlife can be a joy to regard. So read on for some easy ways to attract wildlife into your garden.
Sometimes when we buy or inherit an old property, especially one set close to wooded areas, or one with expansive grounds of its own, we instantly set about knocking down older structures so that modernisation can take over. To preserve old walls and sheds is actually a way of preserving the original charm of a space – especially a garden or a backyard. Fixing a broken fence is one thig, but knocking down an entire shed or a wall is quite another. It would be a good idea to preserve these old structures that are familiar for the wildlife around it. The smell of overgrowth and the feel of something that has not given way to the perils of modernisation is a temptation that calls out to wildlife. They look for these signs to come closer to gardens and backyards. Keep your surroundings clean and secure by all means, but preserve the old as well.
A cosy log with moss growing on it and a cute squirrel playing house inside, is the stuff of fairy tales. Build a log pile to encourage biodiversity like racoons, beavers, moles, mongoose, hares and squirrels – watch them pile out of the logs and give your garden a whimsical yet natural feel. The scurrying animals will make for interesting moments in your backyard and garden. Remember to place the log pile close to a tree so that the animals can enjoy the shade as well. A comfortable space will make them come back again and again – and will help them relate to the space as their home.
If you have the space, you can build a pond to attract wildlife. Usually these kinds of animals look for water. A pond can attract small storks and other kinds of birds and frogs as well. Remember to change the water every once in a while and grow your own lotus that can float on the surface. The mould must be cleaned regularly from the sides of the pond so that you keep the hygiene factor going. You can get a ready to use concrete pond and fill it with pebbles, water and some water plants – or you can do your own DIY pond with tyres and plastic sheets. Place it in a corner and try to install a fountain for some gurgling sounds as the water pumps in – this is a definite draw for wildlife who recognise amenities by their sound. This man-made pond created by Kirchner Garten + Teich GMBH from Heidenrod, Germany, can be used as an inspiration for your DIY project.
Bird feeders are an excellent way to add to the aesthetic appeal of the outdoors and attract wildlife as well. A tray on a pretty pillar or stand, or a colourful bird house with a plate fixed to it, suspended from a tall tree are lovely ways to put up bird feeders. These can attract pretty birds and make for hours of bird watching fun. Grains and bird food are ideal for these types of bird feeders. You can also place water in a dish and watch as the little birds happily bathe in it too. Remember to clean the dishes regularly!
Encourage bees by planting pollen and nectar rich plants such as hardy salvia, redbeckia, lavender and nepeta. These nectar producing plants will attract bees and butterflies by the dozen. The best part about these kinds of plants is that they grow in wilderness and do not need constant care and watering. This kind of plantation saves water even as it keeps your garden and backyard looking good!
Put up bird boxes that suit the birds in your area. Pigeons, blue bells, robins, and other birds will appreciate bird boxes shaped like pretty bird houses. You can place them on extended balconies or suspend them from trees. Don’t forget to leave some twine and tiny branches in them for a comfortable beginning of a nest. Do a little research on the kind of birds in your area and what kind of boxes or homes will suit them.
Leave a pile of leaves undisturbed in a damp, shady corner of the garden to attract wildlife. Soon, you will find tiny scurrying animals playing and hiding in the pile. These kinds of animals usually like the feel and smell of damp leaves and this is a sure shot attraction for them in your garden.
There are many easy ways to attract wildlife into your garden. The correct way is to place such things in the corners and under the shade, or near a water body so that the animals are comfortable and their basic needs are taken care of. So roll out the picnic mat and get ready to enjoy some sunshine with your garden friends!
