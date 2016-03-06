Want to attract wildlife in your green patch: Here is how

The chirping of blue bells, the singing of Maynas, the cooing of robins and the pitter patter of hanging racoons and scampering squirrels. That’s the joy of having some wildlife in your garden. A garden is a place filled with many delights – from blossoming flowers and shrubs that change their colours with the changing seasons; from summer fun spent in hours of seemingly endless sunlight to a walk in the lush greenery to give your senses a recharge – there is nothing quite like having your own slice of green heaven. So if you are lucky enough to have a garden on your property, you might have asked yourself several times, “how can I attract wildlife into my garden?”

Some wildlife in the garden adds to its overall charm. Children like to follow the sounds coming from places that seem hidden in the nooks and corners of your garden, and they become one with nature in their pursuit of the same. Adults too are known to find it therapeutic to listen to and watch the tiny creatures and winged fellows as they come and go, and live their lives in your garden. Garden wildlife can be a joy to regard. So read on for some easy ways to attract wildlife into your garden.