6 smart steps towards an eco-friendly home

Though it is difficult to match wood with its finishing and elegance, eco-friendly furniture or eco-furniture is one of the latest buzz mantras. From straw particle board to recycled steel, these fixtures are not only long lasting but can also be efficiently recycled after their lifespan. Take a hint from this chic set of drawers by Vintage Archive, suppliers of furniture and accessories in United Kingdom.

A visit to a store offering these products will boggle your mind with a wide array of choices. Coffee tables are being made with recycled railway sleeper wood. High density Polyethylene (HDPE) is one of the growing favourites with designers these days. Everything from sofa to patio furniture is being crafted from this material. Furniture are also being made from hand woven synthetic fibres mounted on steel frames, for a sturdy base with a classy and wood-like finish.

Another renewable and biodegradable material that is a popular choice among designers to give a natural touch to your interiors is bamboo. From flooring to cutlery to intricately carved decorative pieces, bamboo’s versatility makes it well-suited for environment-friendly homes. The only disadvantage may be its cost, owing to its labour intensive manufacturing process.

Internationally, people who still prefer good old wooden furniture but still want to go eco-friendly are getting their furniture made from ‘salvaged’ wood. This is obtained from tree trunks that were logged years ago and later found in river beds. Even those found entombed in bogs are used, because of the unique texture of such wood.