9 beautiful ways to design with nature

The meeting point between humans and their surrounding environments has become one of the most contentious points in architectural design. The restrictions on altering existing sites are growing tighter and people are increasingly seeking a more holistic relationship with their surroundings anyway.

But despite our desire for natural light and beauty, every design needs to balance this with the need for privacy. So, on homify today we are going to explore 9 dazzling ideas for designing with nature. We will cover both extravagant homes and more humble abodes. So, no matter what kind of property you have, you are sure to find something here to inspire!