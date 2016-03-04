6 mistakes to avoid when decorating your home

Unless you are a professional decorator you will likely make a few mistakes when it comes to designing the interior of your home. We’ve all been there at one stage or another; a chair situated in the wrong place, a few throw cushions that look ghastly against the patterned upholstery of the sofa, or perhaps a too-bright light for your sitting room. Decorating a home is fraught with peril, and it pays to consider each detail before your make any drastic changes to your abode. That nice tangerine hue probably looked fabulous when you chose it at the paint store, but now that it is spread over your walls, it has started to remind you of your eccentric aunt Beryl’s reading room.

In order to avoid any decorative faux pas you should consider certain elements within the particular room you are renovating or refurbishing. Factors such as lighting, the use of negative space, colour scheme, and how to place ornaments are all important elements that will require your full attention. Today on homify we are taking a look at some of the most common decorating mistakes and how to rectify them. If you need a helping hand, check out the images below and ensure you design your home with confidence, and minimise any unfortunate décor disasters.