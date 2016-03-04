6 mistakes to avoid when decorating your home

Unless you are a professional decorator you will likely make a few mistakes when it comes to designing the interior of your home. We’ve all been there at one stage or another; a chair situated in the wrong place, a few throw cushions that look ghastly against the patterned upholstery of the sofa, or perhaps a too-bright light for your sitting room. Decorating a home is fraught with peril, and it pays to consider each detail before your make any drastic changes to your abode. That nice tangerine hue probably looked fabulous when you chose it at the paint store, but now that it is spread over your walls, it has started to remind you of your eccentric aunt Beryl’s reading room.
In order to avoid any decorative faux pas you should consider certain elements within the particular room you are renovating or refurbishing. Factors such as lighting, the use of negative space, colour scheme, and how to place ornaments are all important elements that will require your full attention. Today on homify we are taking a look at some of the most common decorating mistakes and how to rectify them. If you need a helping hand, check out the images below and ensure you design your home with confidence, and minimise any unfortunate décor disasters.
Mistake #1: the lighting is too dim, too bright, or too direct
Today we will start with lighting. Lighting baffles many individuals and it can lead to a truly horrible interior if not given the correct attention. You don’t always notice the lighting within a room, but it can drastically affect the overall ambience and vibe. Good lighting can increase productivity and evoke a positive atmosphere, which can be highly beneficial for studies and workspaces. However, if lighting is poorly designed it can create a negative mood and reduce efficiency or relaxation within the home.
Generally you should have a combination of different lights in each room. These will include direct ceiling lights for maximum illumination, with subtle indirect lighting such as lamps to create mood. Recessed lighting is a great way to create a stylish mood, while providing the correct amount of illumination.
Mistake #2: spaces aren’t being used correctly
When decorating and designing your home it is important to be aware of the space within your abode. Negative space doesn’t necessarily have to mean your dwelling feels empty, but rather it can assist in creating an air and atmosphere within the particular room. Understanding space is probably one of the most difficult elements in decorating your home, and often individuals contact a professional to obtain an expert opinion for their property. Knowing which spaces could hold furniture and which can be left empty is crucial to ensuring your interior evokes the right feeling, as well as your desired aesthetic.
The old mantra of less is more definitely comes into play when deciding what to add and what to remove within your home. If you are attempting a DIY renovation of your space, start with less and slowly add pieces until your room feels comfortable. Once it does, stop, and avoid employing additional furniture, or decorative items
Mistake #3: the colour scheme is all wrong!
Colour can be one of the trickiest things to choose when decorating your home. Not only do you need to consider your furniture and items that will be within the room, but you also need to ensure the space exudes your chosen aesthetic and ambience. Colour psychology is well documented and a little research can go a long way before you decide to paint your entire room or house.
There really are no rules when it comes to colour in the home, but you should carefully ponder each hue before going ahead. As colour has such a huge impact on the overall room, you might want to consider chatting to a professional to get a design and opinion before you purchase paint.
Mistake #4: too many ornaments!
The overuse of ornaments is one mistake that is made in almost every interior. We tend to design interiors using every curio, accessory, and ornament we love. However, this crowds a space and creates a feeling of clutter and chaos. When we look in magazines at stylishly designed interiors, they almost always have minimal accoutrements and objet d’art.
If you feel as though your space is lacking cohesion it might be time to remove the knick-knacks on your coffee table, limit the number of photo frames on the mantel, and create a stylishly simple interior. Removing ornaments doesn’t mean you have to employ minimalism either. By taking away half of your room’s accessories you will create a space that is less crowded and gives you a little room to breathe.
Mistake #5: combining styles and furniture that don’t work
A huge mistake that is often made within interiors is adding items of furniture or stylistic design elements that simply don’t match with the abode’s current theme. You must consider scale, proportion, focal point and harmony within your space, and try to limit items that negatively contrast the room. If you have a compact living area, avoid huge pieces of furniture and instead opt for items that match the proportion and dimensions of the space.
Additionally, it can be great juxtaposing different eras and styles against one another, but be careful not to overshadow your feature furniture. For example, if you have a gorgeous vintage sofa, don’t put your shabby overstuffed armchair next to it as it won’t add to the overall aesthetic, but will instead draw attention away from your stylish couch.
Mistake #6: the room is uncomfortable or impractical
Finally, when designing your interior you should ensure that your room still feels comfortable and versatile. A common design mistake is focusing on the overall theme or desired aesthetic to such a great length that the warmth of the room is lost. You need to enjoy your home’s spaces, and the interior should reflect good design, but also practicality and comfort. Don’t be scared to impart a little soul and personality within your space, it will increase the overall vibe of your room, while adding a sense of uniqueness to your abode.
