How to plan a place for kitchen furniture and appliances

Ovens are often located under or next to cooktops, and if you have a range cooker or stove this will be decided for you as the oven sits underneath the range. A range cooker is often the standout feature within your cooking space, and therefore should sit in a place central to the rest of the room. Consider where you gas outlet is if you are utilising natural gas, and ensure you have enough wall space to house the size of oven you are aiming to install. If you are looking at installing a pair of ovens, or a set of cookers you will need to make sure you have enough room to open their doors, and that they don’t impede the flow or layout of your design.

Ovens can be situated under-bench or in the wall, each has its pros and cons, and will suit different styles of kitchen. Under-bench ovens avoid taking up work and prep space, but can be annoying if you have to continually bend over to collect your cooked food. Wall ovens are popular as they can be stacked above or next to each other if you decide to have more than one. They will however cause you to lose storage space, but provide a far more ergonomically friendly solution.