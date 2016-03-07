A Purely Glamorous Brazilian Home

Some luxurious homes are so completely realised that entering them is like falling into a whole other world. This purely glamorous Brazilian home by Architect Aquilles Nicolas Kilaris is one such home.

Curvy spiral staircase, oversized palms, chandeliers galore and of course a dedicated home cinema are just some of the features of this Brazilian home. The ambience evokes images of Hollywood style homes of yesteryear complete with all the unbridled glitz, luxury and all the decadence you might expect. But this is no box-like design with a bit of glitz. The essential structure is unique in that it is formed around a series of curves. To continue the theme, the bespoke furniture has been carefully designed to mimic the flow of the home. Each room is strikingly different and yet cohesive in relation to the other elements.

Come with us on a photo tour to explore this decadent home for yourself. Forgive us if we use a few more photos than usual. Enjoy!