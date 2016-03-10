A Contemporary Home with Simple Beauty

Casa La Santina is a private, contemporary home located in Cordoba, Argentina. It is a concrete, plaster and glazed glass construction that offers vast expanses of light, air and space. It is 4510-square-foot and possesses four bedrooms, a rooftop gazebo, mezzanine, unique passageways, large entertaining areas and a large pool.

The home was designed by Architects Barqs Bisio and in many ways their design embodies Le Corbusier's famous 5 Points of architecture. For those readers who aren't familiar with these concepts, we'll explore a couple of the key points here. Although there are several features in this home that bring Le Corbusier's approach to mind, the single most powerful feature is the free flowing sense of space. Each living area is connected in one single, continuous flow. There are few interior walls and the vast expanses of glass have been cleverly positioned to enhance the organic flow of life within this family home.

To learn more, come with us on a photo tour of this contemporary Argentinian home.