How to Get More out of a Small and Square Bedroom

A bedroom is a place to unwind and rejuvenate, a place where you learn the true meaning of taking one day at a time. It is here that you wake up, and here that you fall asleep. The day begins here, ushering in all its challenges and inspiring you to take them all in your stride. And the day ends here too, when you finally shut your eyes, ready to let slumber take over your senses and the tired, dreary day far, far away.
Now imagine this space to be small and cluttered. Your mind would never be at rest by night or fully rested at day break. The size and layout of the bedroom have a large bearing on our mood and how we run our day. That being said, there is very little one can do about the actual size. But you can play around with the décor to give an illusion of space. So, how to decorate a small square shaped bedroom? Well, read on to know more!
The first thing you can play around with in your small square shaped bedroom is the wall décor. This wall décor can be in the form of curtains, art or even mirrors. Place a mirror over your headboard and watch the room literally elongate and look like it is a vast expanse of luxurious space. Or hang up some larger than life sized art in subtle colours for a luxe effect that adds dimension to the room. Do not let your artwork go higher than the curtain rod or pelmet. The curtains can also be used as wall décor. Get yourself some blinds in cane or jute and some nice georgette sheer curtains that give the room a light look.
Another way in which you can literally open up a room is to look for avenues for expansion. Do you have a small balcony that can be covered from all sides to house your wardrobe? Or is there an unused nook in the corridor that can be made a part of the room? Create additional space and watch the room begin to evolve.
Keep things light for an expansive look. Use cane furniture or light painted wooden beds and chairs. A low bed with soft pastel linen will also go well with light coloured curtains and sheers panels. The overall look must be one that creates openness – and this is possible mainly with the use of moderate décor. Also, remember to keep the items at a minimal. If your room is too small, you can do away with the bench at the foot of the bed. Use a slim shelf instead of a heavy bureau and hang up a full length flat framed mirror next to it. Moderate décor is the trick!
Using a few creative artistic touches can distract a person from the size or shape of the room. Using some inspirational quotes on the wall, or a bird cage draped with fairy lights or even some striking wall art can be just what you need! Infuse pieces of vivid décor for a vibrant and unique look. You can even use books for artwork on pretty or quirky shelves, or a tall lamp next to a small study table for a classy look.
Now, this one requires some focused mulling over. You need to use wallpaper with a pattern to draw the eye away from the size of the room or a low ceiling. But ensure that the pattern is wide and rendered in subtle colours. This will create a look of largesse. Wallpaper with prints that are too small or too big will end up giving a cluttered look. So put much thought into it and try to get yourself medium sized prints that go well with motifs on your bedroom linen, a chair back or even the wardrobes. You can choose to do up just one wall with this wallpaper and leave the rest of the walls bare so that you get an accent wall without cluttering the room or your senses.
When nothing else works, say it with books! That’s one of the secret décor mantras that most designers swear by! Whether it is the classy stack of coffee table books, or a pile of magazines, or a shelf full of fiction and non-fiction titles, books are the way to go! Get yourself a dose of books and make a library in the bedroom. Use them to decorate shelves, or to act as a nightstand next to an ultra low bed.
Wispy cotton, block printed to perfection, lighter than light cane furniture and jute mats – make yourself a natural setting with these natural materials. Get yourself some raw wooden mini-troughs or stoneware holdalls for the night stand. Bring in soft fabrics that caress you and sway in the gentle breeze of the night. Go au natural in the bedroom and watch the open, expansive feel take over!
When in doubt, go absolutely white! White is the weapon which gives any and every space an instant lift. It increases the length, height and depth of space and does well to create an open feel. Paint the walls white – get yourself some pretty white textured wallpaper if you want an accent wall. Use white furniture and get some white shelves as well. Use a white metal lamp and get white laminate for the wardrobe for a chic, pristine look. Go all out – go all white!
There are many ways to inject fun, glamour and elegance into the smallest of spaces. The trick is to do a neat balancing act and to keep the clutter to a minimal. A small space should, first of all, be safe and then convenient. Remember, a small square shaped bedroom is not the end of the world – but a large yet badly decorated bedroom, most definitely is! So make good choices and enjoy the sweetest of dreams!
