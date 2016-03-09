Intelligent Ideas for Small Bathrooms: Making Small Look Big

If the kitchen is the most functional area in your home, it is the bathrooms which are ideal for relaxing. But modern homes have space limitations. And this space crunch really limits your possibilities for designing your bathroom. But does it? It may seem a difficult task to design a small bathroom. These spaces can pose a clever design challenge because you need a storage-friendly and functional bathroom without compromising on the design element. So, before you take up this task, choose your tools carefully. In other words, think of each design element and how it can contribute to the overall purpose of the bathroom. Also, it is good to remember that you cannot alter the existing space. You need to work with the space that you have. Before you take a plunge, think of the blueprint; save your space dilemmas with some smart and simple bathroom solutions.

With every remodelling assignment or every renovation task, you need to have a budget. And often money becomes a constraint. You can solve this as well, by looking into some smart ideas which are pocket-friendly and make your bathroom look beautiful. Simple things like a mirrored cabinet or a hidden cabinet instead of a vanity can save your space problem. Another trick which really works for your bathroom woes is a mirrored wall. This creates an illusion of space, and your small bathroom will no longer look small. There are homemakers who are opting for wall-hung toilets, where the tank part in recessed inside the wall, saving precious space. Plus, this looks very neat and tidy. If you have no space for shower cubicles, you can easily opt for a frameless glass door. The gain is more on the visual lines, and as the shower disappears you will suddenly notice a lot of space opening up.