6 Bright Ideas to Strategically Place the Washing Machine

The look and feel of any room depend largely on how you place your furniture; accessorize the room or what colour palette you choose. Now that you want to recreate the relaxing spa-like ambience in your bathroom only to be confronted with the sight of your washing machine which clearly hurls you back to reality. Who would have thought that a useful thing like washing machine can be an eye sore? It can completely ruin the look of your bathroom, if not positioned strategically. You really need to rack up your brains to create a solution for the machine so that it can coexist peacefully in your elegant setup. So are you ready to dig up some innovative ideas for creating a storage space for your machine in your bathroom? Here are 6 ideas which are effortless, functional and ingenious to say the least…

A little innovation can create wonders. If you do not have any allocated space for your machines, you can do a simple cover-up with screens or decorative panels. Your bathroom will continue to look polished while your washing machine woes will be lost in no time at all. Cabinets are probably the oldest and most classy ways to keep your washing machines hidden. And once they are covered, they are out of sight which means that your bathroom will sport a tidy and neat look. Often covering up is not the best solution, as it is too complex to build cabinets, especially if your bathroom is small. If you cannot hide it, why not flaunt it? It is better to emphasize than to hide; and by installing a simple countertop, you can stack the machine in the bathroom. Why not use the waste water from the washing machines to flush your toilet? This is an eco-friendly solution for your water problems. By putting the washing machine on the toilet, you can save space and water both.