6 Ideas to Reduce Humidity and Increase Airflow your Home

Global warming is a worldwide phenomenon. Why bother about it? Your home is a safe haven or, at least, you thought it to be. Have you ever realized that even your home is not safe when it comes to climatic changes and temperature fluctuations? You will know when the excess moisture will raise its head. You feel as your skin to be sticky, there is a musty smell and before long it will make its definite imprints. Rotting wood, damp spots and mold will appear and you have to welcome your soggy enemy. But a little monitoring can reduce humidity in your home’s atmosphere. There are ways to measure it and combat it also because you feel both physically and mentally happy in a humid-free home. To top it all, when the energy bills come, you will notice a slash which is a reward itself. And if you are still interested we can discuss 6 tips which can effectively reduce the humidity level in the house.
There should be ample ventilation in areas where moisture is created especially bathrooms and kitchens. Vent fans should be present in both the areas to let out the hot and humid air. If vent fans are not present, you can leave the window open for a few minutes to keep the place well-ventilated. Bathrooms generally retain moisture for a longer period, so it is a must to have proper ventilation here. All the exhaust fans in bathrooms, kitchens or the laundry room, if you have any should vent to the outside. Air-conditioners are also good ways to control the humidity level. However, this is an expensive option. In kitchens, try to cover your food while cooking. Slow cooking helps to control indoor humidity. In the case of damp clothes, you should always hang them outside, so that unwanted moisture stays outside.
Nature can help us in many ways; you would be surprised to know that it can effectively control the humidity levels in the room as well. The right plants can purify the air and absorb the extra moisture in the air. Peace lily, for instance, is known to absorb moisture from the air through its leaves. The great thing about this plant is that it needs little sunlight to survive, so maintaining it indoors will be no hard task. Reed palm generally thrives well in humid areas and are known to absorb moisture from the air. However, this plant can grow up to several feet if they are kept in the proper light. A little bit of trimming from time to time will be most helpful. Boston ferns are known to balance different humidity levels so that you can stay comfortable at homes.
In humid climates, almost all the energy is spent to de-humidify or cool the house. But do you know that homes should have proper insulations so that the outside heat and humidity cannot enter your home? It is a known fact that the rays of the sun directly heat the surfaces of the house making it warmer, and the heat is conduced inside. You will be glad to know that light-colored roofs reflect radiation away from the housekeeping the insides cooler. It is just like wearing a light-coloured shirt instead of dark one to keep yourself cool. A new technology is known as the radiant barrier also helps to keep the inside of the house cooler. Another trick is to have a vented air cavity right under the roof. This cavity dissipates and deflects the heat even before it enters the roof insulation. If you want, you can have a continuous layer of insulation to wrap the entire house. This helps to eradicate the problem of thermal bridging which is a common problem in the case of metal studs.
In order to control the humidity and moisture in the air, you need to have a system in place. What better way to do it than by installing a humidity sensor? Most humidity sensors have a manual fan switch. But most of the sensors can be set up in a manner so that it can turn on and off depending on the level of humidity in the room. These sensors are perfect for detecting the level of humidity and it will run accordingly. This can be a DIY project. You will need a sensor which will calculate the amount of humidity in the air. Along with it, you will also need a fan, with the sensor to ventilate the room if it gets too warm. Before making a sensor you should measure the length and breadth of the room. The position of the machine should be somewhere in the middle of the room, and not close to the window or door. Modern sensors use the radio wave technology, so you need not plug it in. But you will have to choose its position carefully so that the communication between the sensor and the fan is not disrupted.
Most modern air-conditioners dehumidify as it has become a necessity in warm and humid climates. They regulate the humidity level inside the room making the temperature inside the room cooler. However, it can only effectively monitor and manage the humidity levels if it is correctly used. For instance, a small window unit capable of cooling a small room will never function well in a big hall. Think of the room size before installing an air-conditioner. Also, the position of the room is a vital factor in determining the kind of machine you need to install.
Ask any climatologist and he or she will always talk about natural ways to control the temperature and the humidity levels. The more you use air-conditioning machines, the greater will be your contribution towards global warming. And it will not be long when the scale will gravitate towards the danger meter. We have already discussed placing the right plants inside the house to dehumidify and purify the indoor air. The basement and the roof are the two most common sources of humidity inside your homes. A minor roof leak can retain additional moisture for days. Check the basement sealing or the floor fitting downstairs. Are there are any visible problems in them? If the answer is yes, you must attend to them immediately. Check for clogged pipes which can also increase humidity. From time to time, it becomes essential to check the winter and summer rotation of your ceiling fans. They should be different based on the temperature. Make it a habit of opening the doors and windows to create a balance between indoor and outdoor moisture levels. If you have a garden outside, it helps to keep the general temperature low.
Simple things can go a long way to making positive changes in our lives. A few simple tweaks, changes, and repairs in the house can reduce the humidity levels in homes. Plant more trees to create enough shades outside so that your home is protected from sun rays. Opt for a healthy life with simple means. Read 7 ways to cool down your house naturally for more ideas.