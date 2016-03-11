6 Ideas to Reduce Humidity and Increase Airflow your Home

Ask any climatologist and he or she will always talk about natural ways to control the temperature and the humidity levels. The more you use air-conditioning machines, the greater will be your contribution towards global warming. And it will not be long when the scale will gravitate towards the danger meter. We have already discussed placing the right plants inside the house to dehumidify and purify the indoor air. The basement and the roof are the two most common sources of humidity inside your homes. A minor roof leak can retain additional moisture for days. Check the basement sealing or the floor fitting downstairs. Are there are any visible problems in them? If the answer is yes, you must attend to them immediately. Check for clogged pipes which can also increase humidity. From time to time, it becomes essential to check the winter and summer rotation of your ceiling fans. They should be different based on the temperature. Make it a habit of opening the doors and windows to create a balance between indoor and outdoor moisture levels. If you have a garden outside, it helps to keep the general temperature low.



Simple things can go a long way to making positive changes in our lives. A few simple tweaks, changes, and repairs in the house can reduce the humidity levels in homes. Plant more trees to create enough shades outside so that your home is protected from sun rays. Opt for a healthy life with simple means. Read 7 ways to cool down your house naturally for more ideas.