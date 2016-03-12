7 Tips to a Beautiful Front Garden

In our urban cityscapes, a garden is the only way to connect with nature. Even the smallest of gardens can be soothing to the eyes. Gardens are known to have a calming effect on people and help fight stress and other such urban health hazards. Having your own garden also channels energy towards developing gardening as a hobby. This has both mental and physical benefits of gardening being an outlet for creative thinking as well as a form of physical exercise. Watching a patch of bare ground be transformed into a lush garden with flowers blooming and trees laden with ripe fruit also brings with it a certain satisfaction of having created something.

The space between your house walls and the plot walls can either be paved or used to grow a garden. Paving the area is low maintenance but does not add value to the house. A garden, however, requires timely maintenance but enhances the beauty of your house. Residential gardens are mostly of two types; front gardens and back gardens depending on which side of the house they are on. Front gardens are usually ornamental while back gardens can be designed as regular lawns or alfresco dining areas and herb gardens. Some houses may not even have a back garden at all. This makes designing an attractive front garden all the more important. Here are a few tips to get you started.