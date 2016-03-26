10 Iconic Chairs of the Modern Era

For centuries intricately carved chairs inlayed with ivory, mother of pearl and marble were items of high prestige. But the birth of a new industrial society in the last quarter of 19th century started to ring in massive changes. Stylistic experiments influenced by constructivism followed by Bauhaus brought completely transformed the interior of our houses. From delicate and florid styles of the past,

- the chairs became more geometric in form.

- Use of acrylic, moulded plywood, fibreglass, rubber, varnished steel wire etc increased substantially.

- Priority was given to the production of lightweight and space saving chairs.

- Design and production became two fundamentally separate processes. This also resulted in undermining handcrafted designs.

- Traditional ornamental approach started to decline.

A whole new set of chairs started to embellish modern homes. Both architects and independent designers became involved in producing some of the most noteworthy chairs of modern time. Today, we will review some of these museum quality pieces that still grace the interior of our modern homes.