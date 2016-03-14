Adorable windows for your home

“Set wide the window. Let me drink the day,” such were the words of famous novelist Edith Wharton. Apart from deluding your rooms with natural light and air, windows also define the style of your house. From a small nondescript fenestration to huge curtain walls, windows have observed massive transformation over the past few centuries.

After the fall of Rome, the art of glass windows were in neglect for a long time. Then the French glassmakers started perfecting this art once again. They were helped by glass artists and craftsmen from other countries. Crown and cylinder glass making techniques were revived. These inventions had considerable impact on the appearances of the windows in the residential premises. A glance through Palace of Versailles’ large glass windows will tell you how important plate glass making technique was in beautifying the interior of the houses. But still some time were needed to make this affordable enough for every home.

Change in building techniques and influence of successive art movements influenced the shape and size of the windows too. The florid windows of art nouveau as those seen in The Maison Coilliot in Lille or Museum of Applied Arts in Budapest did not take long to be replaced by rigid geometric openings of post-World War I era. And, the transformations hardly stopped there.

Such massive changes over the years also opened up a plethora of possibilities for us. Unfortunately, while faced with so options it is also natural for us to feel confused. So today, we have decided to explore some of the window structures appropriate for modern homes as well as the merits and demerits of each.