Fabulous ideas for a stunning ceiling décor

Think of any ancient structure – residential, commercial or sacred – and the fascinating display of art it possesses on its ceilings. Malbork Castle in Poland, Alhambra, Toledo Museum, Sistine Chapel, Taj Mahal, Bazaar of Tabriz, Ali Kapu Music Room of Esfahan, Chennakesava Temple in Belur… I can really go on because this list is truly endless. But the point is in each case you get to experience very highly evolved architectural and artistic skills in the ceiling décor.

Changing socio-economic conditions and new design influences with the turn of last century made any such ornamentation unsuitable for modern homes. Low ceiling heights coupled with narrower spaces in modern buildings also made such extravagant show of ceiling design completely out of consideration. We were left with plain white washed ceilings in our houses or apartments.

However, tastes are changing once again. Though such intricate artworks are no longer possible, ceilings are once again getting a makeover in the hands of modern designers. Some of the old traditions are revived and, depending on the suitability, are being used to transform the interior of our houses or apartments. You may like reading about the different flooring options as well, because together they can create a really impactful interior.