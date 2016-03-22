Fabulous ideas for a stunning ceiling décor

Think of any ancient structure – residential, commercial or sacred – and the fascinating display of art it possesses on its ceilings. Malbork Castle in Poland, Alhambra, Toledo Museum, Sistine Chapel, Taj Mahal, Bazaar of Tabriz, Ali Kapu Music Room of Esfahan, Chennakesava Temple in Belur… I can really go on because this list is truly endless. But the point is in each case you get to experience very highly evolved architectural and artistic skills in the ceiling décor.
Changing socio-economic conditions and new design influences with the turn of last century made any such ornamentation unsuitable for modern homes. Low ceiling heights coupled with narrower spaces in modern buildings also made such extravagant show of ceiling design completely out of consideration. We were left with plain white washed ceilings in our houses or apartments.
However, tastes are changing once again. Though such intricate artworks are no longer possible, ceilings are once again getting a makeover in the hands of modern designers. Some of the old traditions are revived and, depending on the suitability, are being used to transform the interior of our houses or apartments. You may like reading about the different flooring options as well, because together they can create a really impactful interior.
When going for a refurbishment we make detailed planning for every part of the room except the ceiling. We only think of it when it comes to installing the lighting fixtures. But that is not the way how you should treat your ceilings, because a gracefully designed ceiling,
- immediately creates a bright and cheerful interior.
- Helps to cover many structural flaws of the room.
- Neatly hides the wiring, pipes and insulation materials behind its beautiful façade.
- Minimises the effects of ominous looking exposed beams.
- Can provide acoustical benefits.
- Speaks volumes about the tastes of the owners of the house.
So what are the possibilities that you can explore to give your ceilings a gorgeous facelift? Read on and find out for yourself.
Use of lavish stucco motifs were a prominent feature in baroque and neoclassical homes. Patterns can be chosen according to your tastes and the look you are willing to obtain for your room. This type of ceiling can give a highly decorative presence to any space, including the corridors, without making it look ostentatious. They can be made to match the ceiling colour which enhances the tastefulness and subtlety of the design. Instead of patterned stucco motifs, you can opt for stucco textures like popcorn ceiling, swirl or any other non-traditional designs.
Coffered ceilings are enjoying a continuous fan following since the days of ancient Greek. They are also found in early Etruscan structures. Wooden coffered ceilings were also popular in ancient Chinese and Indian homes. Installing coffered ceiling is an easy way of adding an extra dimension to any on your rooms. In smaller spaces, coffered ceilings can help create an illusion of space. See how Belimov Gushin Andrey designed a charming coffered ceiling for this living room. With some exertions, many householders find themselves adept at installing a basic coffered ceiling on their own.
Using the beams to create a most exquisite ceiling décor is an age old technique. In these cases, the beams are painted in complementary or matching tones. The area between two consecutive beams is decked up with paintings, stucco motifs, mirrors or a combination of all three. Modern homes with low ceilings may prefer a more subdued finish to suit its interiors, but the design technique remains the same in either case. Many Himalayan homes prefer adorning the space between the beams with meticulously carved walnut or other suitable types of wood.
Using mirrored ceiling is one way of creating a more expansive looking interior. Besides, it helps bouncing off the natural or artificial light to all corners of the room. You may also consider having stained glass artwork instead of mirror on your ceilings. Keep it minimal if there is a real space crunch, otherwise you may end up creating a cluttered looking space. This is one ceiling decor that seems to be tailor made for contemporary living spaces.
Having fabric ceiling is a great way of adding character to an otherwise plain looking room. According to your tastes, you have the option of choosing from a variety of colours and motifs. If you boast of medium to advanced sewing skills you will be to create a fabulous fabric ceiling in a day or two. It acts much like a beautiful canopy within a room. Because of cleaning hassles, maintaining this type of ceiling décor is difficult over a long period of time. This is particularly true for cities experiencing severe air pollution.
You can utilise recent developments in lighting technologies to create a stunning illuminated ceiling. It is also known as daylight or luminous ceiling. Though expensive, they are becoming popular by the day courtesy their dramatic effects. As they use latest LED technology they are considered very energy efficient. This type of ceiling is custom made and you can use your favourite photographs or motifs to create a spectacular effect.
Old fashioned ceiling paintings can still prove to be a great way of spicing up the interior of your homes. Painting techniques like trompe l’oeil can even make your room look bigger than it actually is. Consider using geometric forms instead of traditional sceneries. In modern homes, use of understated colours will be advisable. But the choice is really yours, because you know your living space better than anyone else. Whatever your choices are make sure you have as much reasons for looking up as around yourself even within the four walls of a room.