A smart recipe for creating your own interior style

The space you occupy has significant bearing on your psyche. In other words, you are shaped by the environment you live in and that includes the interior of your house or apartment. We all know that staying in a gloomy and cluttered area for a long period of time cannot help maintain a healthy mind and body. Even the colours of the four walls of a room have significant impact on one’s mind. Ancient architectural treatise like Sthapatya Veda and feng shui acknowledged this. So they were meticulous in preparing designing and decorating ideals for any type of building.

Needless to say, a living space is not worthy of being called a “home” unless you decorate and personalise it according to your needs and tastes. Today, we will share our recipe of turning your living area into a home that you can be proud of. Keep in mind these pointers to build a happy home that represents you in all its aspects.