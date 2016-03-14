How to Get the Right White to Paint Your Home

Almost all interior designers will agree that a fresh coat of paint is the easiest way to uplift a room. It is also the most economical way to decorate a room. Unlike installing wallpaper, painting a room is fairly easy and can be turned into a great weekend DIY project. Paint is a versatile material that can be used to create a number of textures. Amongst all colours, white is the most preferred colour for wall interiors and, amongst all textures and wall finishes, the hardest to achieve is an even tone. Here are a few tricks from the professionals to help you paint an even white tone on your wall.
Like fabric, paint is prepared in batches. What looks like a simple white hue to you is a complex mix of colours for paint manufacturers. Thus, every batch of paint differs slightly from the previous batch. To avoid making this difference visible in your home, it is best to buy all your paint at one instance. Determine the number of coats of paint a wall needs and how much paint it will require before starting out. One gallon of paint roughly covers about 350 square feet. When buying paint, always buy a little extra that can be used for touch ups.
White sounds like a simple colour but choosing the right shade of white is crucial to giving your room the right look. White can be both invigorating and calm depending on the tone you choose to work with. When selecting a shade of white paint, you could compare pure whites to being cold and energizing and ivory tones to be warm and calming. Crisp whites are also bolder than warmer white shades. Thus before choosing the shade of white, determine the vibe for the room and its function. Pure whites are suited to rooms such as the kitchen and study while warmer white shades are better suited to bedrooms, children’s rooms and living rooms.
The first things you need before painting a room is an old set of clothes you don’t mind getting paint on. The remaining paint equipment can be categorized as prep materials and paint materials. A must have before beginning to paint a wall is a drop cloth to cover the floor and catch any stray drops of paint. To prep a wall, keep a spatula and spackle handy along with a metal paint scraper, sandpaper and a mild soap and water solution. Lastly, masking tape is an essential painting tool to tape off areas you do not want to paint. When painting a white wall, priming the wall with primer is a necessary step. To paint, make sure you have your paint, a three inch flat paintbrush, a roller and a paint tray. Angled paintbrushes are also used sometimes to paint corners.
The amount of prepping your wall requires depends on the existing condition of your walls. If your walls have nail holes etc in them, use a spatula and spackle to fill in the holes. A metal paint scraper and sandpaper are then needed to scrape off the existing paint. This is extremely important when painting a white wall. A mild soap and water solution is used next to remove any grime or dirt that may be on the wall. Allow the wall to dry completely before applying a primer coat.
Summer is the best time to paint a room. If you paint a wall in cold temperatures, it may interfere with the paint molecule’s ability to bond giving your wall an inconsistent look when dry. The ideal temperature for painting a room is above 40 degrees Fahrenheit. It is also a good idea to paint white walls when humidity is low. This ensures that the paint dries evenly. To do this ensure that your fans are kept running all time while painting the walls until they are completely dry.
Sometimes, the paint manufacturer may not be able to give you the exact shade that you want. In these cases, you will need to mix the paint yourself. Craft colourants are available in a number of shades and can help you transform your base paint colour to the shade you want. Mix in only a small amount of the colourant at a time. Paint a small patch on the wall and let it dry before looking at it in natural sunlight and artificial lighting before finalizing on a shade.
Begin painting a white wall at the ceiling line with a brush. Before dipping your brush in paint, remove any loose bristled by rolling the brush back and forth on your hand. Start with horizontal strokes near the ceiling to get a straight line. Then paint vertically till you reach a height accessible to the paint roller. While painting corners it may be easier to use the narrow side of the brush. It is best to paint one wall at a time and not let this coat of paint dry out before you start painting with the roller.
Loading the roller properly goes a long way in achieving an even finish on your walls. Dip the roller into the paint tray and cover the surface evenly with paint before using the edges of the paint tray to remove excess paint. The roller should be filled with paint just short of the paint dripping. Painting in a ‘W’ motion without lifting the roller from the wall ensures that the paint is distributed evenly. When the roller stops sounding wet, it is time to reload the paint. Let each coat of paint dry for at least two hours before applying another coat.
While the paint is drying do not touch the wall. Only once the paint is completely dry check to see if there are any patches visible. For touchups use the same applicator as was used to paint the surface initially. This helps maintain the texture of the wall. Use as little paint as possible and apply small amounts at a time.
Once all your walls have been painted an even coat of white, leave the fans on and let then dry. Once the paint is semi-dry, carefully remove the masking tape without allowing it to peel the paint. Remove the drop cloth and you’re ready to decorate your room.
