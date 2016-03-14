How to Get the Right White to Paint Your Home

Like fabric, paint is prepared in batches. What looks like a simple white hue to you is a complex mix of colours for paint manufacturers. Thus, every batch of paint differs slightly from the previous batch. To avoid making this difference visible in your home, it is best to buy all your paint at one instance. Determine the number of coats of paint a wall needs and how much paint it will require before starting out. One gallon of paint roughly covers about 350 square feet. When buying paint, always buy a little extra that can be used for touch ups.

See the fine white color used by Spanish Interior Architects Deu I Deu.