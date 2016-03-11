A Rustic Brazilian home

We may admire all the glitzy homes in the world, but when it comes to finding a place to actually live in, we may yearn for a home that is a little more rustic and homely. If you have entertained these thoughts, this rustic home in the suburbs of Sao Paulo, Brazil, may have some features of interest.

In a time where slick minimalism is all the fashion, rustic styled homes have become a little unfashionable in recent years. They are often seen as lacking in light, space and all the clean comforts of contemporary living. But while contemporary rustic design can often be an uneasy meeting of styles, it's fantastic when it's done well.

This rustic home in the suburbs of Sao Paulo comes to us courtesy of Brazilian duo Cria Architects. This contemporary rustic abode has generous living areas and a strong, central connecting area. In essence, it's a home for connecting with the people you love, and what more can you ask of a home than that!

Come with us for a little meander of this lovely rustic home. Enjoy!