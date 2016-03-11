A Rustic Brazilian home

We may admire all the glitzy homes in the world, but when it comes to finding a place to actually live in, we may yearn for a home that is a little more rustic and homely. If you have entertained these thoughts, this rustic home in the suburbs of Sao Paulo, Brazil, may have some features of interest.
In a time where slick minimalism is all the fashion, rustic styled homes have become a little unfashionable in recent years. They are often seen as lacking in light, space and all the clean comforts of contemporary living. But while contemporary rustic design can often be an uneasy meeting of styles, it's fantastic when it's done well.
This rustic home in the suburbs of Sao Paulo comes to us courtesy of Brazilian duo Cria Architects. This contemporary rustic abode has generous living areas and a strong, central connecting area. In essence, it's a home for connecting with the people you love, and what more can you ask of a home than that!
Come with us for a little meander of this lovely rustic home. Enjoy!
The home sits on a slight crest. The earthy colour scheme is composed of soft browns, a more vibrant golden timber and of course the natural green foliage of the surroundings. The driveway is paved with small, brickwork that really adds to the homely textures that we will later see throughout the home.
Now let's take a closer look at those creeping vines at the entrance.
It's easy to get caught up in the need for man made structures when nature can be just as efficient. Just look at the shade provided by these creeping vines. They are beautiful and add a more organic, flowing quality to the facade than a straightforward construction might offer. We love it!
Moving inside the home, we come to the open plan rustic kitchen. Here we have a great variety of natural textures, from the woven rattan chairs, to the pale, exposed brickwork, timber ceiling and plaster walls. This doesn't even include the bright splashes of greenery from the pot plants. A cosy home is one abundant in lots of textures, and this is a good example of how it's done.
The kitchen is the central hub in any home, particularly a rustic one. This kitchen was fitted out with furniture custom designed by the architects. It also has a hydraulic tile floor. While the overall impression is quite humble with low windows and no upper cupboards, it's surprisingly large. The bench space is quite vast and the appliances stainless steel and contemporary.
But this is a modern kitchen with a rustic heart. The rustic touches are in the ethnic patterns of the feature tiles, the hanging saucepans and the wooden kitchen table.
Outside, we have the large terrace area and pool. The terrace is 60 metres square and connects the kitchen, dining and living areas. It has a gourmet area with a view of the pool and garden. Incidentally, we're told that the connection balcony is the owner's favourite part of the house.
Just in case we forgot, this is a large family home and that means it needs lots of storage space. The scones and various wall cupboards here are sure to house lots of games and accessories for the family. Finally, we'd like to point out the clever open shelving in this corner cupboard. It makes the perfect little coffee corner!
