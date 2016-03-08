An Inspiring Tiny Home

The tiny house movement has definitely matured and these days we're seeing microhomes with a very high level of aesthetic sophistication.

The microhome we're going to explore today is just 25 square metres. It's composed of a single cube with a pitched roof and the basic structure is so simple that the architects 3d-arch liken it to a child's drawing. There's something so raw and fundamental about this home, that it's no surprise to discover that the architects conceived of the home as a return to the concept of a home as a refuge from the outside world.

The environmental benefits of small living are often impressive and this simple home has the usual benefits you might expect. But when you are designing with such a small area, the biggest aesthetic challenge is to circumvent the distinctive look of tiny living. In essence, it's difficult to make a small home feel bright, open and free flowing.

To explore more, come with us on a photo tour of this lovely, tiny cabin. Enjoy!