Geometric Beauty of a Home

This striking geometric home is a prime example of how the challenge of building on a corner allotment can lead an architect towards interesting results. As with many corner homes, this one has a bright, secret, inner beauty that is invisible from the outside. But the facade is a little hard to ignore too. The architects Arquimia have also managed to design a facade that manages to captivate, even if it gives little away.

The facade has a bold geometry that has been greatly softened by the rich and subtle beauty of natural materials. The lower level is in the most danger of suffering from the lack of privacy caused by a double street frontage. So here the walls are almost windowless and featureless. But the upper level of the home really dominates. The primary masses on the second level are composed of a series of cubes with slats, portals and secret windows. They run horizontally, vertically and jut up against each other at unexpected points.

This is a home with a secret, inner life and it's one we can only guess at from the outside. With that in mind, let's start exploring.