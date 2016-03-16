6 Tips to Give your Carpet a Long Life

Edgar Allen Poe rightly said, ‘A carpet is the soul of an apartment”. Carpets are interior essentials that help define spaces while making the room feel warm and inviting. They also absorb sounds and thus make a room feel quieter. Carpets and rugs are interchangeable terms with the main difference being that carpets may also refer to the wall to wall carpeting. Depending on the colour of your carpet, a carpet can become the focal point of a room or fade into the background to let your furniture shine.

Carpets can be categorized according to materials and the way they are constructed. Carpets can also be identified by the region they are produced in. Based on the how they are made carpets can be categorized as woven, tufted or knotted. Carpets can be made with natural, synthetic or a blend of natural and synthetic fibre. The choice of material plays a major role in determining the durability, look and cost of the carpet. The first step to maintaining a carpet is to understand the material used to construct it and its pros and cons. For example, woolen carpets are easy to stain but respond very well to a soap and water solution. Bleach, however, can damage a woolen carpet. Nylon and synthetic carpets are easy to maintain and can be regularly washed to be kept clean. Synthetic carpets have an added advantage of being the most stain resistant. Silk carpets, on the other hand, are delicate and washing them with hot water can permanently damage the carpet.