6 Ways to Deep Clean your House

Even with regular vacuuming and cleaning, dirt finds a way into our homes. Spaces like the back of a picture frame, grill joints, insides of lampshades etc are often overlooked in a regular clean up and are magnets for dust and dirt. Though everyone dreams of living in a spotless home, cleaning these areas every day isn’t a feasible idea. However, you can’t ignore it either knowing that the accumulated dust attracts microbes and promotes allergies. A more realistic idea would be to schedule a deep clean for your home every six to eight months.

Deep cleaning is a housekeeping service offered by professionals but one that can be done on your own as well. When deep cleaning a home it is best to tackle a house one room at a time. Within the room, start at the ceiling and work your way downwards to effectively clean the entire house. Deep cleaning takes time and effort so set aside a day for each room.

You could break a room into four vertical spaces while deep cleaning a home. The top level includes everything that is above your head from air vents and ceiling fans to skylights. The second level includes everything at eye level such as curtains, windows, and wall art. The next lower space includes furniture, counter tops, upholstery etc. Last, tackle the bottom level or floor level by taking care of all your carpets, flooring, staircases etc. Here are a few tips to help you deep clean your house.