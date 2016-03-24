Beautify the Bathroom in Your Rental Apartment

Be it a rental house or your own home, a bathroom forms a personal space that can shield you from prying eyes and press questions to have a little moment to yourself. A relaxing bath can allow you to freeze your worries momentarily and let the flowing water take over your thoughts. No matter where or how you live, you can choose to personalize this space to make it your little sanctuary.

Things get a little tricky with rental apartment decor because you can’t really renovate according to your tastes. Several times, rental apartments have strict policies on even driving nails to the walls. But you don’t really have to reinvent the wheel. If you have a basic functional bathroom, you can add little non-intrusive touches to make it a personal space.

Simple changes in lighting, detachable storage, a curtain here, a cover-up tile there and you will be set to having a great looking bathroom while keeping your landlord happy. Clever bathroom hacks are all you need, so here they are: