Furnish your home using leather

There are four types of leather.

Full-grain leather is largely used in making footwear. This kind of leather is not sanded, buffed or snuffed and has good breathability. It also has less moisture content and gets a patina with prolonged use. This leather has two types of finishes, aniline, and semi-aniline. This is high-quality and so furniture and footwear are made using this.

Top-grain is high-end leather of second highest quality. It is thinner and more pliable than full-grain. The breathability factor is less in this type of leather as it is sanded and given a finish coat. It feels like plastic and does not acquire a natural patina. This is also less expensive than full-grain leather.

Corrected-grain leather has an artificial grain applied to its surface. The hides used to make this leather are not of good quality. This is sanded to correct imperfections and then coated with stain or with dyes. Corrected-grain is used to make pigmented leather in order to help correct the imperfections.

Split leather is created from the fibrous part of the hide that is left over after the top grain has been separated. During the splitting process, the top-grain and drop split get separated and in thick hides, the middle split is separated into multiple layers until the thickness prevents it from splitting further. In this type of leather, an artificial layer is applied and embossed with a leather grain. Splits are also used to create suede.