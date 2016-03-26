5 Steps to Hang Your Curtains Properly

Enough cannot be said on the importance of hanging your curtains and draperies as close to the ceiling as possible, as mentioned in the above points. So whether you want to conceal an unattractive window style or want to give an illusion of height in a room with low ceiling; hanging the curtains high will help you cleverly disguise these disadvantages. Obviously, if you have been blessed with a decorative or ornate window; this rule of hanging the curtains high goes down the drain. Then show off your beautiful window by mounting a tension curtain rod within the window frame. Also forego this idea if you have a large room with high ceilings.

This arrangement is a product of Lon-based interior designers Osborne & Little.