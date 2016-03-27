How can I Make the Most of my Toilet?

Maintenance of the toilet is always a cumbersome task but cannot be neglected. A clean toilet is the sign of a clutter free mind and home. Many of us think that toilet maintenance is all about cleaning the toilet regularly. However, maintenance of the toilet requires much more effort apart from cleaning. The toilet tank, flush, taps are some of the items that require inspection and maintenance from time to time. Take help from a plumber and check for internal leaks in your toilet..

Here are some tips to maintain your toilet well:

1. Do not use your toilet tank as a garbage disposal unit. While many products that you use say flushable or disposable, it is not necessary to throw all the waste at the toilet. This will lead to clogging down the line.

2. Avoid dropping certain bowl cleaners in the toilet that comes in the form of tablets. While they might do a great job in removing the dirt, they can cause damage to the toilet tank in the long run.

3. Prevent mineral buildup that results in hard water by using a water softener.

4. Apart from cleaning the toilets regularly, make sure that the siphon jets are also cleaned once a year. You can do it on your own by shutting off water supply and flushing the toilet. You will be able to locate the siphon jet with the help of a mirror underneath. Use a nylon brush to clean the holes and then pour vinegar into the tank and flush. When left overnight, it is more effective. Flush the toilet again to remove the traces of Vinegar.

Like we said earlier, you can transform your Toilet in a few simple steps. Make the most of it and relax!

