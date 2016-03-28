How Can I Make My Kitchen More Cooking-Friendly

The kitchen counters have always been exposed to all the dust and spills. Irrespective of the material they are made, counters are bound to get dirty. How about emptying them and make them look shining? There is never a single one size fits all solution when it comes to cleaning the counter tops. Be aware of the material of the counter top before you set yourself to clean it.

Granite is one of the widely used materials for the counters. Never use acidic products like vinegar while cleaning the granite surface. All you would need is some warm water, some amount of soap and a sponge cloth to do the job.

Formica is an inexpensive and long lasting material for the counter top. As they come in different patterns, replacement also becomes easier. Clean the spills immediately to avoid the stain from setting in. Simply use a mild soap and a soft cloth to clean them. Avoid abrasive cleaners such as bleach or ammonia to clean them.

Stainless steel is also a popular choice for the counters as they give a modern touch to the kitchen. However, they are very sensitive to the atmosphere and can get damaged permanently when exposed to chemicals. Clean the surface regularly with a baking soda and warm water.