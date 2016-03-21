What's Trending in Bathroom Designs

Considering the amount of time we spend in the bathroom, this space is often overlooked when it comes to designing a house. Bathrooms can be categorized as complete bathrooms or as powder rooms. Here, size if an important differentiating factor. The other is the presence of a shower or bathtub. While the former include one of both, powder rooms typically only include a wash basin and toilet. Powder rooms are usually placed near the entrance of a house and used for guests while bathrooms are mostly connected to bedrooms.

The most important rule of designing a bathroom is to ensure that the toilet isn’t visible if the bathroom door is left open. Storage is another essential element of bathroom design. Plan for maximum storage and don’t neglect hidden spaces such as the space under the washbasin or above the bathroom door. Ventilation is another important aspect of bathroom design as bathrooms are usually wet and hence prone to mould and fungus. Windows and an exhaust fan are ventilation essentials for bathrooms.

Once the basics are dealt with it’s time to make a bathsroom look trendy. Here are six bathroom trends to follow.