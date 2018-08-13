Modern contemporary interior design ideas from Bellewaters, Singapore

Contemporary homes are punctuated by the use of current designs. However what distinguishes them from other styles is the use of fuss-free designs making them easy to live with. Another feature that is commonly seen in such homes is that these designs are not stagnant and they change with whatever seems popular at the time. So, it is basically a combination of designs which have been put together tastefully. This gorgeous and contemporary home has been put together by the interior designers and decorators of VOILA PTE. LTD, Singapore.