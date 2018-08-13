Modern contemporary interior design ideas from Bellewaters, Singapore

Contemporary homes are punctuated by the use of current designs. However what distinguishes them from other styles is the use of fuss-free designs making them easy to live with. Another feature that is commonly seen in such homes is that these designs are not stagnant and they change with whatever seems popular at the time. So, it is basically a combination of designs which have been put together tastefully. This gorgeous and contemporary home has been put together by the interior designers and decorators of VOILA PTE. LTD, Singapore.
Clutter-free and fuss-free is how you can describe this modest yet beautiful space. This room has been made functional thanks to the addition of an air conditioner which is critical considering the local weather. The large cabinet hides storage and a portion of the wall is used as a wall unit for the large TV. The comfortable and soft leathery sofas have been placed strategically opposite the TV for the best view and the most comfort.
The large cabinets on top covered in glass make it easy to showcase important collectibles and artifacts. Much of the storage is covered ensuring that the homeowners have spaces where they can store things. The clean and straight lines on the ledge below the TV keeps the look spotless and linear.
Modern spaces use just simple shapes and linear styles to reinforce a certain look and the modern looking table and the unique shape for the chairs give this space its unique identity. A simple and modern light hangs above the dining table making it the focus in this area. An open box with lighting on the wall behind the table breaks up the closed wall to keep the design open.
Using a small space on the wall, a clean and modest bar has been created. This is a wonderful use of the limited space and the simplicity of the design makes this area attractive and appealing.
This is a wonderful bedroom for a young boy. Going by the fun furnishings, the bright blue brings out the energy needed for this space. Modern designs are often confused with contemporary ones and while this room looks contemporary, the ideas are more modern and that is thanks to the emphasis on a clean and neutral look. The shelves are perfectly extending into a study desk making optimal use of available space.
Clean and neutral, this room has been left largely unadorned laying the emphasis on modern design. The bed sits against a backdrop of a wood facade which has been broken up just enough to sneak in some artistic and aesthetic lights. The colors and the look remain subtle and beautiful.