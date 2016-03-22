Interior Designers Secrets for a Beautiful Home

Contrary to popular belief working with an interior designer does not mean everything has to be brand new. Most interior designers look at ways of using existing pieces before buying something new. Existing pieces can be used as they are or given a completely new look by changing their functional role or adding a few trims. Moving a piece of furniture from one room to another can also change the way you look at it. A sofa that looks heavy and dark in a mall room can look perfect in a larger setting.

Most importantly, in a well-designed house, everything tells a story or is part of a story. Putting together random things that have no connection to you will never look well balanced. Everything you put in your house should be a reflection of your tastes and preferences. The secret to how an interior designer designs beautiful homes doesn’t lie in the expensive furniture and curio pieces they place but in their understanding of how a house and its interiors are an extension of the people living in it.

