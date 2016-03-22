Interior Designers Secrets for a Beautiful Home

What beauticians are to women; interior designers are to a house. Interior designers not only make homes look beautiful, they also design the space to suit a family’s needs and personality. They understand the nature and potential of each space as well as its limitations and then design solutions accordingly. Though interior designers work with both big spaces and small spaces, the cost of their services may not fall within your budget. This, however, is no excuse for your home not to shine. For every project, Interior designers follow a few basic rules to guide the project. To give your home the polish of an interior designed project all you need to do is follow these guidelines.
Each room in a house must have a purpose that defines it. Undefined spaces attract clutter and look chaotic. Even in a house with an open floor plan, each area must have a purpose of its own. Rugs and higher or lower floor levels are effective ways of defining areas in a house with an open floor plan. The placement of windows that let in natural light and dimensions of the room are key factors that help decide how to use a room. Also, consider who will be using the space. The first step in designing home interiors is to measure each room and draw out a floor plan. Some rooms can also be multifunctional such as a study that doubles up as a guest room or a home office space that is also a craft room. One the basis of the purpose of the room picks a focal element for the room. The lighting and furniture arrangement should be built around this focal point with the purpose of the room kept in mind.
Trends, in the design industry, are constantly changing. Pick trends that match your style and personality while designing your house. An Interior Designer will typically pick classic styles over short-lived trends or apply rends to elements that can be easily changed. Another one of their secrets is to pick only one or two trends to follow instead of trying to follow every emerging trend. For example, picking trendy wall colours or not dressing up a bed with throw pillows to reflect the minimalist trend are good ways to make your home look current and yet not have a décor style that needs to be completely changed to match the next trend.
Having a theme for your home décor is the best way to bind together all the individual elements into a harmonious picture. A theme can be built around an image, a colour combination or even a style of ornamentation. When decorating a house around a theme, it isn’t important for every room to have the same elements to look harmonious but for every room to have a few elements that reflect that theme. For example, if you have a botanical theme, you could use botanical printed wallpaper in the living room, green cupboards in the kitchen and botanical bedspreads in the bedroom. To keep from making it look monotonous, vary the size, concentration and scale of repetitive motifs and elements when following a theme.
The typical colour story Interior Designers follow can be divided into a primary colour, secondary colour and accent colours. These are usually used in the ratio of 60:30:10 with primary colours being used the most and accent colours being used the least. Thus choosing a primary colour is the most important part of choosing a colour story for your house. In choosing the colour palette, choose one colour that will flow through every room and bind the look together. While it may be a primary colour in one room, it can be used as a secondary colour in the next room. Use accent colours in a way that makes it easy to change them and refresh the look of your house.
Whether it is furniture or curios on a table top, an interior designing secret most designers follow is to group things together in odd numbers. Odd numbers create visual interest and capture attention. Grouping furniture together creates a warm and intimate setting while leaving enough space to walk around. When grouping furniture place the biggest pieces of furniture first and build a group around them. Unless the room is very small avoid placing furniture next to the walls.
When it comes to table top groupings, vary elements in a group according to scale and colour but let there be one element that is the same amongst them. This could be in the form of the nature of the objects, their colour family or even their silhouettes. Installing wall art in groups of odd numbers forces your eye to move around the group.
Contrary to popular belief working with an interior designer does not mean everything has to be brand new. Most interior designers look at ways of using existing pieces before buying something new. Existing pieces can be used as they are or given a completely new look by changing their functional role or adding a few trims. Moving a piece of furniture from one room to another can also change the way you look at it. A sofa that looks heavy and dark in a mall room can look perfect in a larger setting.
Most importantly, in a well-designed house, everything tells a story or is part of a story. Putting together random things that have no connection to you will never look well balanced. Everything you put in your house should be a reflection of your tastes and preferences. The secret to how an interior designer designs beautiful homes doesn’t lie in the expensive furniture and curio pieces they place but in their understanding of how a house and its interiors are an extension of the people living in it.
