Easy Steps to Build the Perfect Greenhouse

Greenhouses, also popularly known as glasshouse or hothouse is a structure with walls and roof that are made of glass or plastic. These greenhouses come in various shapes and sizes and are customized depending on the individual preferences. With an increase in organic farming across the world even gardening enthusiasts with smaller spaces hope to build greenhouses to grow plants.

The greenhouse should essentially be alongside the southern wall of a building that gets sufficient sunlight throughout the day. Greenhouses require heat and ventilation in order to keep regulated temperatures, so if a lean-to is built, electricity can be extended to the greenhouse from the building.

The greenhouse should have a good drainage system in order to siphon off excess water. Arrangements should be made to catch rainwater falling into the greenhouse. Conservation of water and electricity will keep the costs low.