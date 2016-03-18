How to choose the right sofa for your home

Next to the bed, a sofa is the most prominent piece of furniture in any home. Interestingly, it is quite a recent invention, at least in its current avatar. Prior to 17th century European homes did not boast of any sofa at all. Even after its introduction, premium quality handcrafted couches were only affordable for a few aristocratic homes. Like other items of furniture, mid century modern sofas changed this scenario. So much so that now we can hardly imagine a living room without a lovely sofa.

Whether to the entertain guests, sit down and have an intimate conversation with your other half, watch the latest Formula One season unfold in front of you on tv or listen to some soulful music and relieve yourself from the weariness of the day you need a sofa at your home. Though it is common to place couches in the living room, you can have settees in your outdoor entertainment zone, balconies, halls and even in bedrooms. But depending upon its placement you are expected to choose a variety of sofas for different purposes. So how would you select that perfect sofa for your home? Here is how.