How to choose the right sofa for your home

Next to the bed, a sofa is the most prominent piece of furniture in any home. Interestingly, it is quite a recent invention, at least in its current avatar. Prior to 17th century European homes did not boast of any sofa at all. Even after its introduction, premium quality handcrafted couches were only affordable for a few aristocratic homes. Like other items of furniture, mid century modern sofas changed this scenario. So much so that now we can hardly imagine a living room without a lovely sofa.
Whether to the entertain guests, sit down and have an intimate conversation with your other half, watch the latest Formula One season unfold in front of you on tv or listen to some soulful music and relieve yourself from the weariness of the day you need a sofa at your home. Though it is common to place couches in the living room, you can have settees in your outdoor entertainment zone, balconies, halls and even in bedrooms. But depending upon its placement you are expected to choose a variety of sofas for different purposes. So how would you select that perfect sofa for your home? Here is how.
Once you have decided on a budget, you will have to consider the sofa style most suited for the space you are about to refurbish. For classically decorated spacious living rooms a Chesterfield, Descartes, Antoinette, nouveau style French settees and loveseats may look gorgeous. But for contemporary styled lounges a modern sectional sofa, corner sofas, Hamilton sofa, Rochester, Monroe mid century sofa etc would be more appropriate. For a more eclectic look, go for retro styles.
What is the size of your room? Are you buying this sofa for your lounge, terrace or bedroom? How many guests do you regularly entertain at your house? Ponder over these questions to decide on the size of a sofa. If you are buying this sofa for a large living room or spacious patio you can have more liberty of buying a bigger sofa instead of a standard two or three seater. As opposed to having a large corner sofa, you may even consider placing two eight feet long sofas parallely. Your guests will find more comfort that way.
Traditional loveseats are wider than modern sofas. Go for a high back sofa, if your room boasts of a ceiling height of 10 to 12 feet. Sofas can be custom made according to your requirements. Make sure your sofa looks prominent in its position without overwhelming other elements of décor in the room.
If your living room doubles up as a guest suit or you live in a one room apartment where having a full size bed is not possible you can opt for a sofa bed. In daytime you can use it as a normal couch. To have a more comfortable night’s rest you can simply convert it to a comfortable bed. Livarea’s modern sofa bed can be a trendy addition to your living room. If you have a romantic nook in your garden, you can place a sofa bed under a canopy. The same can be done by the side of your swimming pool as well.
The charm of a sofa does not solely lie in its shape and size. Upholstery plays an important role in augmenting the beauty of the furniture and sofa is no exception in this regard. Two popular most choices include leather and fabric. Leather sofa looks classy, does not accumulate dust particles, is easier to clean and is reasonably capable of withstanding wear and tear over a period of time. However, leather sofas are also expensive and offer somewhat limited choices in colour and style.
Fabric is renowned for its versatility. You can opt for cotton, velvet, synthetic, linen and blends. Cotton is most favoured, is considerably durable and anti allergic, but is not sufficiently stain resistant. Velvet looks luxurious, is soft but is not as easy to maintain as some other options on this list. Synthetic acrylic, olefin, polyester etc are more affordable but may sometimes cause allergies.
Choose colour according to the overall colour scheme of your room. If you want to make your sofa a focal point of the room, then go for a complementary shade. An all white sofa may look very stylish in a contemporary apartment, but it would require considerable pampering to maintain its sheen, particularly under dusty city conditions.
Floral fabric enhances the cheerful ambience and generates a spring feel throughout the year. If you have pets at home, do take into consideration their choices for colours as well. Dogs and cats tend to be off put by ravishing red, all white or black sofas. Darker tones may look less inviting and can create a sense of clutter in an already cramped space.
You can deck up your sofas in a variety of ways. Place cosy cushions preferably in two matching shades. For sofas with a neutral tone, choose cushions in more vibrant shades. If you sofa is big enough, you can consider placing two layers of cushions. The layer on the back row should have cushions in larger size. Select a solid colour for the larger cushions and place the smaller ones in this backdrop. The smaller ones should ideally have subtle motifs. An old fashioned throw, tapestry or shawl can be placed on the sofa as well. Complement your contemporary sofa with any one of the iconic chairs of modern era.
Like any other items of décor, your sofa requires some tending as well. Regularly vacuum clean your fabric sofa. Periodically, dry wash the fabric. If need be seek expert help in this. Polish the wooden frame from time to time. Clean the wooden feet with lukewarm water. Avoid using detergents. Regularly dust your leather sofa. Thoroughly clean and oil it half yearly. Enjoy an ouch-free couch for a long period of time.