How the Forms and Shapes of a House Influence Your Subconscious

Revered Roman architect and author Vitruvius firmly believed, “architecture depends on order, arrangement, eurythmy, symmetry, propriety and economy.” In his architectural treatise he made detailed observations about the shape, size and proportion of residential buildings, sacred sites, palaces, government offices and commercial premises. Classical architects had a thorough knowledge about the profound impact of shapes on human lives. Etruscan and Greek architecture that thrived a few centuries before Vitruvius’ time also endorsed this view.

Eastern civilisations made detailed acknowledgements of this fact in Sankhya Karika, Sthapatya Veda (which also contains vastu shastra) and feng shui. Very detailed suggestions of preferred plot shapes and sizes, shape of the building, each of its room and even the garden could be found in these books. Correctional methods are also advised in case any of failure in meeting the suggested guidelines.

Modern psychology has come to recognise the effects of shapes on our minds too. Winston Churchill was right in saying, “we shape our buildings and afterwards our buildings shape us.” It is important for us to understand how the shapes of our houses impact our subconscious, particularly before deciding on important purchases or construction projects.