Handy tips to waterproof your bathroom

If you suspect that your bathroom may not be waterproof, you should keep an eye our for the following:

Mould and mildew

Mould is definitely one of the most common issues in the bathroom and can be an indicator of water leakage. Of course, mould and mildew are a normal occurrence, and will grow in a bathroom if it isn't cleaned regularly or properly, so you should look out for persistent mould that is impossible to remove. Leaking pipes are a common cause of water leakage and will allow mildew or mould to spring up in highly inconvenient spaces.

Damaged paint or wallpaper

Blisters in paint or wallpaper can be a clear sign that you have a water leakage issue in your bathroom. Generally, the steam produced from a hot shower is not enough to cause bubbles or loose paint, and should therefore be looking into. Wallpaper adhesive will also come loose if affected by water, and should be assessed before fixing. Additionally, consider adding a ventilation fan to dry the area and help moisture dissipate.

Damaged walls

Walls that are affected by water leakage often look as though they are damaged. If you find your wall is warped or stained, you should look at a possible water leak in the membrane between the plaster and the internal structure.

Damaged floors

Watertight floors can withstand a fair amount of liquid before they become damaged. If your tiling is cracking, stained, or perhaps your timber is buckling, you could have a water issue.

Ceiling stains

Ceiling stains are a give-away when looking for water leakage. Many of us will have experienced water leaking into the ceiling of other areas of the home after a storm, or heavy rain. Within the bathroom, the same principle applies, if you see stained or dark patches appearing you should seek professional assistance.

Dank and damp odours

One of the most common ways to determine if your bathroom is leaking is to simply smell it. Do you smell any notes of dampness, or dank odours? If so, you most likely need to check the status of your bathroom's waterproofing.