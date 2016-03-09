A Classy Grey Home with a Decadent Interior

Corner block homes are notoriously tricky to design. A home that faces two streets can often lack privacy and be subject to excess street noise. But when a corner block is designed well, it has a strong barrier against the outside world. The often opaque and often private facade is counterbalanced by a strongly conceived interior. It will often have odd portals, features and hidden elements. In short, it will be a home full of surprises and possess a real sense of the inner sanctum.
This large 460 metre square home in Brazil possesses all the above benefits and more. It was conceived as a sort of luxurious compound and the variable natural finishes, glassy feature walls and decadent furnishings all lend the home a sophisticated feel. But it's the all-too-familiar challenges of the corner block that have perhaps led the architects A/Zero Arquitetura, to the most interesting innovations.
Come with us on a photo tour of this unique luxurious compound to learn more.
As is so common these days, this home is situated in a densely built up urban neighbourhood. Although there is plenty of space for exterior windows, the real problem is a lack of privacy. The solution was to build high walls to create a sort of compound and invite light into the home through a series of hidden (and not so hidden) portals.
The danger here is that the facade could present as vast expanses of concrete walls. But the architects have turned this potential issue into an asset. Here we see how they have divided the walls and planes into a series of subtle panels or areas that shift in weight, texture and colour. Somehow, a grey compound corner home has become a sophisticated grey facade with varying beauty.
Moving to the side of the home, we have a good side view of one of the two front glass balconies. With floor to ceiling glass, this balcony appears almost suspended above the otherwise heavy building mass. Fresh air and light flow in through one side of the balcony and out the other. This is not really a balcony for the occupant and the outside world to meet face to face. It's more of a portal to allow light and air into the interior while retaining as much privacy as possible.
On entering the home, we are struck by the vibrant interior. A small, grassy interior garden is just inside the immediate entrance, the golden, earth toned door adds warmth and a window offers lots of natural light. As with most of the exterior windows, this one has been situated above eye level for maximum privacy.
On the first level we have the open plan living and dining room. There are some strong contrasts going on here. The strong, dark wood tones of the furniture add a classic, sophisticated touch to the room. But there's nothing heavy about this room because the walls are white, the bannister and staircase is made from transparent glass. To add to the pizzazz, a feature light made from a dizzying series of glass plates hangs low over the dining table.
The minimalist white bathroom has the perfect balance of light and privacy. There isn't a single window in this bathroom and yet light pours into the room. The source of all this light comes from the courtyard. It has high walls to hide from the prying eyes of the street outside and the large upper opening allows for lots of sunshine. It's the perfect solution to an age-old problem.
On the upper level we come to the stunning poolside dining area. In the foreground we have a large, wooden summer dining table with plenty of chairs for guests. In the background we have an outdoor kitchen complete with barbeque and plenty of bar stools. It's a clever set up that will ensure that the outdoor areas are fully integrated into the daily life of the home. Note the large, white overhead awning. It's an important feature in a densely built-up urban home.
For our final photo, we have the deep blue rooftop pool. It has super high walls to retain that all-important privacy, a welcoming curve to the left and it's been beautifully, but sparsely landscaped with lush palm trees. This is one luxurious abode!
