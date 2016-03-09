A Classy Grey Home with a Decadent Interior

Corner block homes are notoriously tricky to design. A home that faces two streets can often lack privacy and be subject to excess street noise. But when a corner block is designed well, it has a strong barrier against the outside world. The often opaque and often private facade is counterbalanced by a strongly conceived interior. It will often have odd portals, features and hidden elements. In short, it will be a home full of surprises and possess a real sense of the inner sanctum.

This large 460 metre square home in Brazil possesses all the above benefits and more. It was conceived as a sort of luxurious compound and the variable natural finishes, glassy feature walls and decadent furnishings all lend the home a sophisticated feel. But it's the all-too-familiar challenges of the corner block that have perhaps led the architects A/Zero Arquitetura, to the most interesting innovations.

Come with us on a photo tour of this unique luxurious compound to learn more.