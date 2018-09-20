​Modern interior design by Singapore professionals

Today’s piece of inspiration comes from Singapore-based Designer House. Incorporated in 1999, this interior-design company has been commissioned to design and decorate numerous residential and commercial projects.

A quick look at the company’s portfolio will showcase projects detailing everything from tiling, carpentry and electrical works to ceiling designs, painting, and interior design makeovers. And although based in Singapore, Designer House’s expertise has also led to them expanding their company to Hong Kong, Macau and Shanghai.

Let’s have a look at some examples that detail the high-quality works and commitment to excellence one can expect when working with Designer House.