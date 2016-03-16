A little nest in the Japanese city of Koriyama

Koriyama’s sprawling urban landscape is spread over the banks of Abukuma River. The city is an important commercial hub of Fukushima Prefecture, Japan. Like other cities of Japan, it is highly congested. Setting up a family home in a place like this where space is available only at a premium remains a dream unrealised by many. This Koriyama family turned out to be luckier than a lot of their fellow citizens. They not only found a suitable plot to build their residence, but also came in touch with designers capable of helping them realise their dream.

Little Nest Works help people maximise the potential of small plots in and around Koriyama. Though only established in July 2013, they use their expertise, local knowledge and technological know-how to build affordable family homes. This Koriyama home that we will shortly see is one of the many examples of their already rich portfolio.