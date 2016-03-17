An Eco-conscious and Stylish Holiday Retreat

The necessity of designing an eco-conscious home is growing by the day. Environment friendly living is not a fad, but a desperate struggle to remediate the injuries to Mother Nature already inflicted by us. Rapid urbanisation, industrialisation, deforestation and other such irresponsible acts carried out by us have created enough havoc in nature. Though we often speak of “saving nature” it is really more about saving ourselves and ensuring the health and well being the future generations. Perhaps not so ironically, it is we who are going to perish through our misdeeds. Nature, even in its deserted form, is destined to outlast us.
Thankfully, few architects and interior designers are paving the way of a more responsible living without causing any lasting damage to nature. One of them happens to be Ecospace España. Building sustainable houses has become one of the specialties of this architectural firm. In a decade’s time they have created close to two hundred buildings such as these which boast of exemplary environment friendly design. Today we are going to present one of their creations in the form of a holiday retreat in front of you.
This holiday lodge happens to be an extension of a number of studios Ecospace España has built on request of its clients. In its compact structure, the house has provisions for all kinds of modern comforts. To ensure a sustainable living standard, it uses many of the features discussed in our article “Build an environment friendly home, be a friend of earth”. Additionally, it boasts of sprawling vista all around it and an undisturbed view of the horizon. In a place like this, holding a mute conversation with nature becomes almost easy. This holiday retreat is also an example of a modern modular house.
Courtesy its large glass doors, the spacious open plan living room has provisions for enjoying sumptuous views of the outside. Cosy sofas are placed close to one of the sliding doors to relax and appreciate the bounty of nature. The interior is minimal in décor as if not to compete with beauty of the surrounding area. A small area rug is centrally placed and a simple coffee table occupies its focal position. An eclectic set of furniture adorns the rest of the space. Modish chairs, classically styled dinner table and benches augment the charm. The kitchen can hardly be called an elaborate one and only has modern counters with few other articles like a set of stylish wooden bar stools.
Every room of this house is blessed with unhindered views of the surrounding green fields and the formal dining parlour proves to be no exception in this case. It is cloaked in wood panels from all sides. Wooden partitions and sliding doors separate it from other parts of the building. This area can double up as a covered terrace to enjoy a drink or two in company of close friends late in the day or early in the evening.
From the outside, the master bedroom looks like a framed picture. It is decorated with classy wooden bed with fabric upholstery. Wall and ceiling mounted lighting cheers up its interior. Wooden floor further increases the warmth of its cosy space. Simple decorative elements like an artwork and a furry area rug transforms it into a space where the owners can enjoy a good night’s sleep. Read our tips shared through this article to convert your bedroom into a haven of peace and repose.
With such gorgeous views of the surrounding from almost every corner of this house, a designated patio can hardly be considered a requirement. This is a narrow space planned to add an extra dimension to this beautiful structure. It encircles a large part of the building and blurs the boundary between the external elements and the charming interior of the house.
In daylight this dark wooden structure creates a striking contrast with its surroundings. Under the starry skies though, it almost disappears in the darkness engulfing from all sides. But this darkness is not ominous. It has the assurances of being close to nature and even closer to everything that one holds dear – one’s family, friends and the serenity of a home like this. After a visit to a place such as this one, the inhabitants of this house can return to their primary abode thoroughly refreshed.