An Eco-conscious and Stylish Holiday Retreat

The necessity of designing an eco-conscious home is growing by the day. Environment friendly living is not a fad, but a desperate struggle to remediate the injuries to Mother Nature already inflicted by us. Rapid urbanisation, industrialisation, deforestation and other such irresponsible acts carried out by us have created enough havoc in nature. Though we often speak of “saving nature” it is really more about saving ourselves and ensuring the health and well being the future generations. Perhaps not so ironically, it is we who are going to perish through our misdeeds. Nature, even in its deserted form, is destined to outlast us.

Thankfully, few architects and interior designers are paving the way of a more responsible living without causing any lasting damage to nature. One of them happens to be Ecospace España. Building sustainable houses has become one of the specialties of this architectural firm. In a decade’s time they have created close to two hundred buildings such as these which boast of exemplary environment friendly design. Today we are going to present one of their creations in the form of a holiday retreat in front of you.