An easy family home filled with light

Most people looking for a newly built home will want a perfectly spacious family home with lots of light and a no fuss construction process. Ideally, the design and implementation will be budget friendly and there will be no unexpected costs. But all too often, the process of buying and building a new home is so overwhelming, that style and innovation are sometimes left behind.

German architects Pushmann have answered this need by creating the Holzrahmenbau. It's a low-energy prefabricated home that is individually tailored to each owner. It only takes two days for the basic construction on site, and a further two weeks for the entire building to be waterproof with a roof and windows. It has great insulation and is made from recycled raw wood. But as visual people, here at homify, we really just love the look of this home. It could easily be mistaken for a custom built home with it's simple, minimalist style.

Come with us on a photo tour to explore its features. Enjoy!