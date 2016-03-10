A Brazilian Mansion for the Ultimate Holiday

You know those huge South American mansions you see in movies where the bad guys lounge about while conducting nefarious activities or while on the run from the law? This could be one of them. We're serious. This Brazilian mansion is all white and unfolds spectacularly over a series of levels and unexpected architectural encounters. The pool undulates through the natural curves in the land. That is, the external pool, not the other one. But if you're not impressed by the idea of two pools, consider the spa bath right in the bedroom.
The living rooms have that relaxed, holiday vibe with billowing white curtains leading off towards the multiple, multiple entertaining areas. But we won't give away too much more here. Let's just say that the interior architect Carles Salles has done a spectacular job of infusing this very special structure with the ultimate in relaxed luxury. Come with us to explore more and forgive us if we use a few more pictures than usual. Enjoy!
The 1600 metre square home is located in the Mantiqueira Mountain range in Southeastern Brazil. It's a popular hiking area and many of the wealthier residences from nearby cities build their country homes here. With average winter temperatures of 24°C/75ºF, it has a relatively temperate climate for Brazil.
From this bird's eye view, we can get a rough sense of how the buildings have been laid out within an area of foliage. There is plenty of space, so it's a relatively low lying building with a basically horizontal aesthetic.
There's just something about simple, low maintenance rustic elements that just get some of us into a low-key laid-back mood. Here we can see how the rough texture of the wooden steps have been set against the contemporary look of the white building mass with the huge glass sliding doors. We can also see the flat roof that creates the strong horizontal line that is so common in sophisticated holiday homes and hotels.
Although the residence is huge, there's nothing cavernous about the living spaces. Here we can see one of the living rooms with just a few simple cream sofas facing together. The double height of the room is impressive, but the living spaces are still cosy. Note the openings or portals to the right. They really act as the perfect counterbalance to the cosy and warm ambience of the room.
Moving further into the home, we come to the second level that offers a better view of those windows. The basic structure is impressive in height, but there is nothing self-consciously impressive, fussy or formal about the decor. There isn't even a hand-rail on the lower end of the staircase. This of course allows for an unimpeded view of the dizzying height of the room.
A strong connection to the natural elements has been shown to help us relax. So it's no surprise that luxurious holiday homes like this concentrate on the easy flow between the indoors and outdoors. Although the basic structure is impressive, there is little additional artifice. Tall billowing curtains in white have been used to create that breezy, luxurious holiday vibe. The natural, earthy timber flooring has been allowed to dominate.
This gorgeous internal pool has an easy connection to the internal living spaces. Although this area is quite temperate compared to other parts of Brazil, it's still a little too warm in summer for extended periods under the beating sun. Here we can see how a very simple layout and simple furnishings have been used to really engaged with the low-key luxurious vibe.
The home kitchen has become a statement piece in recent years. Everyone seems to want a restaurant style kitchen that dazzles. But the problem here is that all that stainless steel and vast, uninterrupted white surfaces don't really do much if you want a cosy ambience. Here we have the perfect example of how a bar style kitchen can be created to really embrace the act of sharing food with loved ones.
Finally we come to the bathroom area of the bedroom. Just outside of frame to the right and over the low grey wall is the master bed. Integrating the two spaces just takes it up a notch from the usual ensuite bathroom. It's a lovely way to add that extra special sense of luxury to the home. Note how the bath is just perfectly situated under a window for the perfect view.
For our final photo, we'll have a look at the incredible outdoor pool with sinuous curves. It follows the undulating slope of the land and adds that incredible, luxurious feel to the home. We hope you've enjoyed the tour!
