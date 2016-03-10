A Brazilian Mansion for the Ultimate Holiday

You know those huge South American mansions you see in movies where the bad guys lounge about while conducting nefarious activities or while on the run from the law? This could be one of them. We're serious. This Brazilian mansion is all white and unfolds spectacularly over a series of levels and unexpected architectural encounters. The pool undulates through the natural curves in the land. That is, the external pool, not the other one. But if you're not impressed by the idea of two pools, consider the spa bath right in the bedroom.

The living rooms have that relaxed, holiday vibe with billowing white curtains leading off towards the multiple, multiple entertaining areas. But we won't give away too much more here. Let's just say that the interior architect Carles Salles has done a spectacular job of infusing this very special structure with the ultimate in relaxed luxury. Come with us to explore more and forgive us if we use a few more pictures than usual. Enjoy!