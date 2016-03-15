An Intensely Contemporary Home

Today on homify we will travel to Argentina to explore a very austere contemporary home in the pine forests of Costa Esmeralda, outside Buenos Aires.

The home is surrounded by forest, but directly located in a dune that gently slopes towards the street. The property is exposed to intense sun and harsh winds and the owners wanted a low maintenance property to use only part of the year.

The architects Besonias Almeida built a three bedroom, single level home almost entirely constructed of raw concrete and timber. It has a unique layout with two separate building masses connected by a single corridor. This allows for a large and very private inner courtyard that can be accessed on both sides. The home is 153 metres square home and it's built on an 810 square metre site.

But it's the fierce, austere design and raw materials that really infuse this home with its unique, contemporary look. Even the wooden panels on the walls and rooftop have been used to create Japanese style shadow lines that shift and move throughout the day. Come with us to explore the interior.